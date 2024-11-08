BlueLinx Opens Oregon Distribution Hub

The Portland site will help the company meet "increasing demand" in the Pacific Northwest.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc.
Nov 8, 2024
Portland, Ore.
iStock.com/miroslav_1

ATLANTA — BlueLinx Holdings Inc., a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced the opening of a new greenfield distribution center in Portland, Oregon.

This strategic opening in the Pacific Northwest expands BlueLinx’s geographic presence in a vital growth region. It also enhances BlueLinx’s ability to leverage the company’s scale to strengthen its service proposition to customers in the region and drive growth in untapped markets.

“Our new Portland distribution center reflects our commitment to expanding our geographic footprint through greenfield distribution centers,” said Shyam Reddy, CEO of BlueLinx. “This strategically positioned operation will help us meet increasing demand in the Pacific Northwest by efficiently delivering building products where and when our customers need them in Portland and nearby cities, while furthering our desire to be the industry’s two-step building products distributor of choice in more markets across the country.”

Furthermore, the Portland distribution center enables BlueLinx to expand its product offering with faster delivery times across the Pacific Northwest Region.

Reddy added, “This new distribution center also underscores our commitment to the company’s purpose — 'Delivering on the American Dream.' By creating jobs and investing in local infrastructure, we are excited about contributing to Portland’s economic vitality and building lasting partnerships within the community.”

The Portland branch will distribute a range of specialty products and complementary structural products that support the company’s profitable sales growth strategy. The distribution center will also complement BlueLinx’s prior acquisition and integration of Vandermeer Forest Products in October 2022.

