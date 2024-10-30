Galco Acquires D. F. Burnham & Co.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Galco Industrial Electronics Inc. announced Wednesday that it has acquired D. F. Burnham & Company, a leader in hydraulic and pneumatic components located in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

"The acquisition of D. F. Burnham & Company positions Galco to provide enhanced fluid power solutions for our customers," said Allison Sabia, president and CEO of Galco. "D. F. Burnham's deep expertise and commitment to high-quality fluid power products combined with Galco's robust distribution network will allow us to deliver greater value to the industrial automation market."

D. F. Burnham serves a broad range of industries and specializes in hydraulic and pneumatic components, including hoses, fittings, tubing, gauges, and custom manifolds. Its state-of-the-art, 23,000-square-foot facility allows it to provide quick, reliable service and meet the complex needs of their customers. The acquisition expands Galco's offering in the fluid power market and is expected to create new opportunities for shared growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to become a part of the Galco family," said David A. Burnham, owner of D. F. Burnham & Company. "For over 50 years, D. F. Burnham has focused on providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Joining forces with Galco will enable us to continue that mission while also expanding our capabilities to better serve our customers and reach new markets."