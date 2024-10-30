Texas Electrical Distributor to Expand to Louisiana

Wholesale electrical distributor Lonestar Electrical Supply plans to add a new distribution hub in New Orleans, according to local reports — its first facility outside its native Texas.

The Houston-based company, established in 2015, currently operates 13 distribution centers across Texas. The debut Louisiana facility is slated to begin operations by the end of the year, and company officials expect it to be the “first of many” in the Pelican State.

The branch will be led by Brett Comeaux and will have a staff of more than 20.

“In just nine years, we’ve grown substantially within the industry, and we’re excited to announce our first out-of-state expansion into the dynamic Louisiana market,” Lonestar CEO Jeff Metzler said in a statement.

Lonestar says it serves commercial electrical contractors and industrial projects with a workforce of about 800.