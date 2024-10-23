Airline Hydraulics Expands to Florida, Georgia

The Omron product line complements the company's overall offering along the East Coast.

Airline Hydraulics Corp.
Oct 23, 2024
Airline Hydraulics Corporation Airline Omron Florida Georgia Expansion
Airline Hydraulics Corp.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Airline Hydraulics Corporation, a leading distributor of industrial technologies, has expanded its Omron Automation technology distribution to Georgia and Florida.

This establishes Airline as an Omron strategic partner in the territory, offering local industries direct access to expert support, training events and easy ordering on airlinehyd.com.

"We are excited to add the Omron product line to complement our overall offering from Maine to Florida," said Keith Elphick, director of sales at Airline Hydraulics. "Since our 2022 growth into North Carolina and South Carolina, we've been on the ground helping customers with a regional team of application engineers and a dedicated technology showcase, the Tech Traveler. In the Carolinas alone, we've conducted seven training events for over 150 local engineers on industrial robotics, SCCR and machine safety. Extending these advantages to Georgia and Florida is the next logical step."

"Omron's innovative product line paired with Airline's practical expertise and e-commerce is a recipe for success," said Asad Chinoy, district sales manager at Omron Automation. "We're thrilled to grow our territory with Airline as a strategic partner."

Airline Hydraulics is rapidly expanding southward and beyond, delivering personalized stock and support across the Eastern U.S. and serving online clients nationwide.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Airline Hydraulics Corporation Airline Omron Florida Georgia Expansion
Airline Hydraulics Expands to Florida, Georgia
October 23, 2024
H.H. Barnum office, Greenville, S.C.
H.H. Barnum to Hold South Carolina Open House
October 14, 2024
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Honeywell to Spin Off Advanced Materials Business
October 9, 2024
Led
Southland Steel Fabricators Announces $25M Expansion
October 8, 2024
Related Stories
H.H. Barnum office, Greenville, S.C.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
H.H. Barnum to Hold South Carolina Open House
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Honeywell to Spin Off Advanced Materials Business
F.W. Webb wholesale store, Swanzey, N.H.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Moves New Hampshire Wholesale Location
Butte
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DSG Opens Montana Branch, Distribution Hub
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
H.H. Barnum office, Greenville, S.C.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
H.H. Barnum to Hold South Carolina Open House
The open house will include tours of the office and Barnum’s 46-foot Factory Automation Trailer.
October 14, 2024
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Honeywell to Spin Off Advanced Materials Business
The company said the move would help optimize its portfolio and accelerate organic growth.
October 9, 2024
Led
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Southland Steel Fabricators Announces $25M Expansion
The expansion will increase robotic welding capacity by 50% and double material processing.
October 8, 2024
F.W. Webb wholesale store, Swanzey, N.H.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Moves New Hampshire Wholesale Location
The company said the new building is almost four times larger than its previous space.
October 7, 2024
Butte
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DSG Opens Montana Branch, Distribution Hub
The Butte facility will serve the area's rapidly growing electrical, plumbing, utility, automation and waterworks markets.
October 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 03 At 10 39 34 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Wolter Inc. Overhauls Structure, Adds Executives
The company's new "Southeast" region follows a recent acquisition.
October 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 45 20 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Milwaukee Tool Opens Mississippi Manufacturing Facility
The factory is the company’s largest U.S. manufacturing facility to date.
October 2, 2024
Officials Breaking Ground At New Grainger Site
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Grainger Begins Construction on Texas Distribution Hub
The 1.2 million-square-foot Houston-area facility is expected to open in 2026.
October 2, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 04 At 1 34 06 Pm 65e621fa3aa24
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Expands in Western Wisconsin
The project grew the Eau Claire branch's footprint to more than 40,000 square feet.
October 1, 2024
Big Lift President Dan Rosskamm (center) prepares to cut the ribbon at the company's new headquarters, DeForest, Wis., Sept. 25, 2024.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Electric Forklift Distributor Big Lift Unveils New Headquarters
The owner of Big Joe forklifts cut the ribbon on its new administrative and R&D hub.
September 25, 2024
Winsupply Support Services campus, Dayton, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Anticipates Adding Ohio Distribution Campus
The company is acquiring acres of land and has outlined its plans to local officials.
September 24, 2024
Packer Fastener 25 5e1f85c63f929 65f0b2adaeb79
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Opens New Kansas City Distribution Center
The facility is the company's second-ever distribution center.
September 23, 2024
Fsp
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Fabricated Steel Products Expansion Includes Robotic Assembly, Welding Line
The expansion will add 5,600 square feet of advanced fabrication space.
September 20, 2024
Franklin Electric Engineered Pumps and Systems facility, Abernathy, Texas.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Franklin Electric Realigns Engineered Pumps and Systems Facility
The manufacturing and testing hub will join the company's Global Water Systems segment.
September 19, 2024
Atlanta skyline.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Team Air Distributing Enters Georgia Market
Team Air will open six new branches in North Georgia and Metro Atlanta.
September 18, 2024