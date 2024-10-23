Airline Hydraulics Expands to Florida, Georgia

ORLANDO, Fla. — Airline Hydraulics Corporation, a leading distributor of industrial technologies, has expanded its Omron Automation technology distribution to Georgia and Florida.

This establishes Airline as an Omron strategic partner in the territory, offering local industries direct access to expert support, training events and easy ordering on airlinehyd.com.

"We are excited to add the Omron product line to complement our overall offering from Maine to Florida," said Keith Elphick, director of sales at Airline Hydraulics. "Since our 2022 growth into North Carolina and South Carolina, we've been on the ground helping customers with a regional team of application engineers and a dedicated technology showcase, the Tech Traveler. In the Carolinas alone, we've conducted seven training events for over 150 local engineers on industrial robotics, SCCR and machine safety. Extending these advantages to Georgia and Florida is the next logical step."

"Omron's innovative product line paired with Airline's practical expertise and e-commerce is a recipe for success," said Asad Chinoy, district sales manager at Omron Automation. "We're thrilled to grow our territory with Airline as a strategic partner."

Airline Hydraulics is rapidly expanding southward and beyond, delivering personalized stock and support across the Eastern U.S. and serving online clients nationwide.