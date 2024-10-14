H.H. Barnum to Hold South Carolina Open House

The open house will include tours of the office and Barnum’s 46-foot Factory Automation Trailer.

H.H. Barnum Co.
Oct 14, 2024
H.H. Barnum office, Greenville, S.C.
H.H. Barnum

GREENVILLE, S.C. — H.H. Barnum announced that it will hold an open house at its newest office and warehouse location in Greenville, South Carolina, on Oct. 24.

The Michigan-based distributor of controls for factory automation will welcome visitors to an open house at the South Carolina office from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; those interested in attending are asked to register here. The office is located at 14 Brozzini Court, Suite C1 in Greenville.

The open house will include tours of the office and Barnum’s 46-foot Factory Automation Trailer, featuring the latest automation technologies for a variety of industries. Guests are invited to meet factory representatives and Barnum staff, network with industry professionals, and learn more about Barnum’s product offerings and value-added services.

“While we have had a presence down here in the Carolinas for a few years, our newest office and warehouse allows us to better serve customers, and our clients are already seeing the benefit of working with the largest stocking technical distributor in the country,” said David VanderLinde, manager of the Greenville office.

The Greenville office is home to five Barnum team members and features over 2,000 square feet of combined office and warehouse space, providing customers in the region same-day delivery options and giving the Barnum applications team the ability to provide on-site assistance for challenging sensor applications. The location also serves as a convenient spot for hosting product training classes and demonstrations. 

