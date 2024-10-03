Wolter Inc. Overhauls Structure, Adds Executives

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Wolter Inc. on Wednesday announced significant developments in its national growth strategy, including the creation of a new region and the appointment of key executive leaders.

These changes, driven by Wolter's February 2024 partnership with BBH Capital Partners, mark a major expansion of its footprint across the U.S.

Creation of the Southeast Region

Wolter Inc. is strategically expanding beyond its Midwest roots into the Southeast with the recent acquisition of Dedicated Material Handling Solutions in Atlanta. This strategic expansion enables the company to reach new customers and tap into the thriving markets from Arkansas to Florida.

Tony Jones, former CEO of Doosan Industrial Vehicles Americas, has been named president of Wolter Southeast. Based in the Atlanta area, Jones will spearhead growth initiatives and acquisitions throughout the Southeast, seamlessly integrating them into its existing operations.

Strengthening the Midwest Leadership

As it expands into new regions, Wolter Inc. remains committed to strengthening its core operations in the Midwest.

Ross Jeremiah has been promoted from executive vice president to president of Wolter’s Midwest region. Jeremiah's leadership will be essential in overseeing Wolter's Midwest operations and ensuring a seamless integration and collaboration with the newly established Southeast region.

In addition, Stu Pineda has been promoted to chief financial officer of Wolter Inc., where he will spearhead financial strategies that support expansion and ongoing success. Martin Park, Wolter's chief operating officer, will also serve as the newly appointed chief of staff to the CEO. In this role, Park will oversee the coordination of operations across corporate departments, including human resources, finance, IT, marketing, and the newly created regional divisions. His leadership will ensure that all facets of the expanding business are aligned with Wolter Inc.’s strategic goals.