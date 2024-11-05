Malloy Electric to Expand Several Locations

The initiative includes acquiring an additional horizontal boring mill.

Malloy Electric
Nov 5, 2024
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Malloy Electric on Wednesday announced a significant capital expansion to several locations.

The expansion includes acquiring an additional horizontal boring mill to complement the existing Johnford boring mill for the Dakota Dunes location. The machine duo effectively answers the growing market need for more extensive above-NEMA frame motor service up to 20,000 HP, as well as complimentary major mechanical apparatuses.

"In addition to the Johnford's, our investment in the latest customized boring system innovations increases our capabilities while reducing setup times beyond traditional systems," said Randy Thompson, plant manager of the Dakota Dunes location

Another significant investment is an extensive universal commutator repair system for DC machines for the Mandan location to complement the new vacuum pressure impregnation (VPI) system supporting the oil, gas and mining industries.

Chris Houwman, CEO of Malloy, said, “Investing in talent, technology, and state-of-the-art facilities is not just about growth; it’s about fostering an environment where great ideas and innovation thrive, enabling us to serve our customers better and solve their problems effectively.”

Furthermore, the investment in the energy and mining market, Elite Industrial in Gillette, Wyoming, a joint partner of Malloy, has increased the shop footprint by 20,000 square feet, including a new test stand and a 40-ton crane.

Malloy has always been an innovator. Investments in new technology, reverse-engineering tools like the farro arm, and hiring the technical folks needed to own these novel technologies continue to make Malloy’s message of commitment to the customers and the community stand out above the constant noise of a paradoxical market, where competent providers are decreasing, yet demand is increasing.

