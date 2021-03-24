Winsupply Acquires Ohio Waterworks Distributor Discount Drainage Supplies

DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has completed the purchase of Discount Drainage Supplies, a waterworks distributor with three locations in Ohio.

Based in Akron, Discount Drainage is the largest stocking distributor of drainage pipe and related products in Ohio, including culvert pipe, PVC pipe and septic supplies.

Details of the purchase were not disclosed.

Each of the three Discount Drainage locations in Akron, Columbus and Reading are renamed effective immediately: Winwater of Akron, Winsupply of N.E. Columbus and Winsupply of Reading.

Matt Huebner, CEO of Discount Drainage Supplies, becomes president of Winwater of Akron and plans to invest in substantial ownership of the location. Larry Gorman, who manages the Reading location, plans to invest in Winsupply of Reading. Their ownership of their respective local companies follows the Winsupply business model in which each location has a co-owner along with the parent company, Winsupply Inc., which is the majority owner.

“Discount Drainage has developed an excellent reputation since it was founded in 1986 for sales and service in their three regional markets,” said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Acquisitions Group. “They are known for maintaining a large inventory of pipe, fittings and accessories for on-time delivery to their customers’ job sites.”

In the Winsupply business model, Winsupply is the majority owner of its companies, reflecting its shared-ownership business model in which local entrepreneurs have autonomy to decide how best to serve their customers, and to share in the financial risks and rewards of ownership.

