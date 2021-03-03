Winsupply Opens HVAC Branch in Far Southern Texas

The new location serves HVAC contractors in the Rio Grande Valley of southern Texas.

Mar 3rd, 2021
Winsupply
DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., one of the nation’s largest distributors, has opened Winsupply of Rio Grande Valley, in Mission, TX. The new company serves heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) contractors in the Rio Grande Valley of southern Texas.

Ernesto “Ernie” Pena is the president of Winsupply of Rio Grande Valley. Pena has been in the HVAC industry for more than 10 years. He previously worked for Carrier where he was in sales. Pena is joined by an equity partner at Winsupply of Rio Grande Valley in Joseph Midkiff, who was also previously at Carrier and leads non-sales related operations at the new company.

“Ernie, Joe and the rest of their team have 40-plus years of experience in the HVAC industry,” said Rob Ferguson, president of Winsupply Local Company Group. “As owners of their own company, they have autonomy and local decision-making to decide how to meet the needs of their customers in the Rio Grande Valley.”

In the Winsupply co-ownership business model, Winsupply Inc. has majority equity in each of its locations, while the local company presidents and sometimes employees own substantial equity. In addition to local decision-making, they also share uncapped financial rewards and risks of ownership. Winsupply Inc. provides the local company locations purchasing power, sourcing distribution, digital commerce, IT, business consulting, marketing, accounting and payroll, among other services.

Winsupply is a supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, OH. The privately-held company has more than 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states and offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Collectively, Winsupply is known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies” and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, APCO, and other regional suppliers the company has acquired. In the family are companies conducting business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication.

