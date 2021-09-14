Wire & Cable Supplier GCG Acquires ACD Advanced Controls and Distribution

CHICAGO — Value-added wire and cable solutions provider GCG announced Sept. 13 the acquisition of ACD – Advanced Controls and Distribution. ACD is a provider of unique automation solutions for customers across western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and eastern Ohio.

ACD's full-line offering ranges from controls to high-tech automation products from manufacturers including Siemens and Banner and robotics solutions from Nachi and more, along with an extensive supply of supporting products. ACD customers rely on their knowledgeable sales team and application engineers to select the right solutions for their specific needs.

"ACD has an impressive team and serves their customers extremely well," said Steve Maucieri, CEO of GCG. "Their offering and engineering support aligns extremely well with our existing industrial automation business including Empire and C&E Advanced Technologies. Combined this gives us the depth and breadth of offering and sales coverage to serve an even broader segment of automation customers.

ACD President and CEO Lou Dellemonache said that GCG's strong customer and supplier relations as well as the overall corporate culture made this a great fit for ACD. "GCG is known in the industry for responsiveness to customer needs and partnering with key suppliers, just as we have done at ACD. Our corporate values align well ensuring that this will be a smooth transition."

Genuine Cable Group (GCG) is a value-added solutions provider meeting the wire and cable needs of customers across a wide spectrum of markets, including Industrial Automation, Building Infrastructure, Communications and Industrial OEM. GCG also has cable assembly operations and is proud to be a leading wire and cable provider to the U.S. Navy.