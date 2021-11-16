Banner Industries Acquires National Kwikmetal Services

At No. 50 on ID's Big 50 List, it's Banner's third acquisition since being privately-acquired in December 2019.

Nov 16th, 2021
MiddleGround Capital
Bammer Industries W

LEXINGTON, KY — MiddleGround Capital, an operationally-focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, has announced the acquisition of National Kwikmetal Services (NKS) through its portfolio company Banner Industries (Banner).

This transaction marks MiddleGround’s third add-on acquisition to the Banner platform since acquiring the company in December 2019. MiddleGround previously combined Supra Alloys (Supra) and EDGE International (Edge), value-added stocking distributors of metal bar, plate and sheet product, with Banner in June 2020.

MaxresdefaultNKS is a specialty metal services provider focused on small to medium-size customers with no minimum purchasing volumes. NKS provides differentiated metal products and processing capabilities across the automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, power generation, medical, and infrastructure and construction end markets.

“NKS has established great credibility in the market and earned strong customer relationships and loyalty through its ability to process orders quickly and provide on-time-delivery, even when no one else can,” said Ryan McComb, MiddleGround Vice President. “NKS’ business model perfectly complements Banner’s focus and increases the overall platform’s geographic reach, adds new products and capabilities, and further diversifies its end market mix.”

“NKS’ unique position within their selected markets allows them to seize the opportunity to serve customers more effectively than other large traditional service centers,” said Dan Stoettner, Banner CEO. “NKS’ low average order size provides the Company with a market advantage with which traditional service centers cannot economically compete. With the additional capabilities they bring to Banner, we look forward to what this next phase of growth means for our collective customers.”

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Nov 16th, 2021
Alaska Rubber Group 60020a3904b15
Alaska Rubber Group Makes Acquisition in Portland, OR
It extends ARG's footprint into Oregon and grows its locations count to 12.
Nov 11th, 2021
Midland Industries 5f6dfd98ea73e
Master Distributor Midland Industries Acquires Century Brass
Midland adds a New York-based distributor of machined brass fittings and valves to its offering.
Nov 11th, 2021
Fleet Pride
FleetPride Acquires Garden Spot Frame & Alignment, Gaining 4 More Locations
It brings FleetPride's rapidly-growing service center locations count to 59.
Nov 9th, 2021
78170389 1856410197825101 7479593878497001472 N
Welding, Gases Distributor Central McGowan Makes 3rd Acquisition of 2021
The addition of Preferred Welding Sales in Mankato, MN follows acquisitions of Metro Welding Supply (Minneapolis) and Fessler Carbonic Gas (Des Moines).
Nov 3rd, 2021
Graybar
Graybar Makes St. Louis Acquisition; 2nd Deal Announced in 3 Days
The company has acquired Metro Electric Supply and Metro Lighting, a regional distributor that primarily serves homebuilders and contractors.
Nov 3rd, 2021
249838986 3290683511214143 7432306093225654776 N
BradyIFS Acquires Millennium Packaging in San Antonio
Millennium is a distributor of foodservice disposables, dry goods, janitorial, cleaning and facility supplies across Texas and the Midwest.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Allied Motion Sdfa
Allied Motion Acquires Fellow NY Supplier ORMEC Systems Corp.
ORMEC supplies mission-critical electro-mechanical automation solutions and motion control products for the automation and aerospace industries.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Dupont
DuPont to Buy Rogers Corp. for $5.2B, Sell Most of Mobility & Materials Unit
Engineering materials maker Rogers has more than 3,500 employees and a network of 14 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Graybar
Graybar Acquires Automation Distributor Steven Engineering, Reports Record Q3 Sales
San Francisco-based Steven Engineering provides advanced automation, motion control and pneumatic solutions to a wide range of market segments.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade Acquires Nichols Paper & Supply
Michigan-based Nichols represents the 43rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under its current leadership.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Rgaerg
Staying Busy, Ingersoll Rand Will Acquire Tuthill Pump Group in $85M Deal
The news comes just five days after IR announced a $71 million acquisition of Air Dimensions Inc.
Nov 2nd, 2021