ID's November M&A Recap: Another Huge Month

An ongoing myriad of supply chain issues hasn't slowed down M&A activity in the industrial supply market.

Dec 1st, 2021
Mike Hockett
Where in the world has 2021 gone? While in some ways it feels like we've been in this COVID-19 pandemic forever, it's also hard to believe we've already started the final month of the year.

Having rebounded from the worst of the pandemic, M&A deal activity in the industrial supply sector moved along at a solid pace this past summer, as I tracked 19 deals in June, 22 in July and 18 in August before September surged to 32 such items in what was perhaps the busiest M&A month I've seen in my 6-plus years here at Industrial Distribution.

But October was much slower, as I saw only 16 deals announced — exactly half of September — leading me to wonder if this market was headed back to a conservative stretch through the rest of 2021's fourth quarter.

Nope.

November came back with a vengeance, as I tracked 27 deals despite an ongoing myriad of supply chain issues for seemingly everyone in this space — a persisting labor crisis, a semiconductor shortage (which is showing signs of improving), and other material shortages causing historically high prices in many markets. Even with those factors, industrial distributors and manufacturers appear to still be highly proactive in spending capital to grow via acquisitions.

These news items include announcements of completed or pending acquisitions impacting distributors relevant to the industrial products space in North America.

Here's what we covered in November, in reverse chronological order:

Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always relevant deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

As for December, the holidays naturally make it one of the slowest M&A months of the year, so I'm expecting this month's deals count to be considerably lower than November's, but the first half of the month figures to still be pretty active. I'm expecting January to be a much stronger month.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Rr Logo Primary Full Colorsdf
Regal Rexnord Acquires Arrowhead Systems, Expanding Conveyor Offering
It's the company's first deal since Regal Beloit acquired Rexnord Corp.'s Process & Motion Control unit earlier this year.
Nov 23rd, 2021
Sdtrh
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Distributor Tools for Industry in Ohio
It's BlackHawk's eighth acquisition since February 2020.
Nov 22nd, 2021
Dgfsd
Walter to Buy Fellow Machining Supplier GWS Tool
Terms weren't disclosed for the deal, which gains Germany-based Walter a major manufacturer of solid carbide endmills and drills.
Nov 22nd, 2021
Air Hydro Power
Air Hydro Power Acquires Fellow Louisville Distributor
The addition of Gatterdam Industrial Services boosts AHP's headcount by 20.
Nov 19th, 2021
Download
Aftermarket Collision Parts Distributor Empire Auto Privately Acquired
Based in Totowa, NJ, Empire operates five distribution hubs and 22 satellite delivery locations across 16 contiguous eastern states.
Nov 18th, 2021
Tencarva Machinery Company E
Investment Firm Acquires Significant Stake in Tencarva Machinery
Ed Pearce will continue to lead the flow control and process equipment distributor that was No. 37 on ID's 2021 Big 50 List.
Nov 18th, 2021
E8aaec99446b526555620b44073f
SAS Industries Acquires Specialty Rubber Corporation
The deal significantly expands New York-based SAS' footprint in the gasket manufacturing market.
Nov 18th, 2021
Unnamed (8)
FleetPride Acquires Jim’s Truck & Trailer Equipment
The new Wichita Falls FleetPride branch will include the company’s 60th Service Center, and 29th location in Texas.
Nov 17th, 2021
Bammer Industries W
Banner Industries Acquires National Kwikmetal Services
At No. 50 on ID's Big 50 List, it's Banner's third acquisition since being privately-acquired in December 2019.
Nov 16th, 2021
B2 B Industrial Packaging
B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Distributor in Oregon
Albany, OR-based Western Packaging buys and markets industrial and agricultural packaging products from manufacturers around the world.
Nov 16th, 2021
20210421 092423
BradyIFS Acquires Seaway Supply Company in Illinois
Seaway is a broad-line distributor of janitorial, cleaning equipment and facility supplies headquartered in Chicago.
Nov 15th, 2021