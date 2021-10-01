ID's September M&A Recap: A Tidal Wave of Deals

The industrial supply sector went crazy with M&A activity last month.

I've been doing these M&A recaps for Industrial Distribution since early 2017. And in the time since, I've come to consider 'strong' month of M&A activity to mean an M&A news item count in the high teens on our publication. And the count was regularly reached nearly every month since, until it took a nosedive once the COVID-19 pandemic arrived — staying below a dozen M&A news items per month throughout the majority of 2020.

Activity picked up toward the end of the year and has remained improved throughout 2021, with ID covering 19 M&A announcements in June, 22 in July and 18 in August.

September went to a whole other level.

Despite numerous ongoing supply chain issues — including a historic labor crisis, a semiconductor shortage idling or reducing production at various automotive plants, and other material shortages causing historically high prices in many markets — the industrial supply sector went crazy with activity this past month.

Here on ID, we covered 32 M&A news announcements, which might be the most I've ever seen since I started on this publication in September 2014. These news items include announcements of completed or pending acquisitions impacting distributors relevant to the industrial products space in North America.

Here's what we covered in September, in reverse chronological order:

Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

Atlas Copco Sdf
Atlas Copco Acquires French Compressors Distributor
With a strong market presence in Paris, privately-owned AEP has eight employees.
Sep 28th, 2021
Fleet Pride New
FleetPride Acquires Missouri's Bolin Auto & Truck Parts Company
Founded in 1951, Bolin is a parts and service provider to customers in northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska.
Sep 28th, 2021
39686773 735136900160379 7831166032898162688 N
MRO Distributor Pearlman Group Acquires Excel Cleaning and Restoration Supplies
Based in Fort Myers, FL, Excel is a southeast distributor of professional cleaning, restoration, pressure washing, and janitorial equipment and supplies.
Sep 28th, 2021
50 31 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 28th, 2021
Pfs020 Web
Pilot Freight Services Acquires Locations in US Northwest, Oklahoma
The worldwide transportation and logistics services provider has gained new franchises in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Oklahoma.
Sep 27th, 2021
Linc Primary Logo
LINC Systems Stays Busy, Acquires Air-O Fasteners
It's the company's sixth bolt-on since it was privately acquired in 2018, with all happening since the start of 2020.
Sep 27th, 2021
Web Page Image Ppc Lubricants Truck 01 1568x640
RelaDyne Acquires Lubricants Lubricants Distributor in Pennsylvania
PPC Lubricants serves customers in eight mid-Atlantic states, growing RelaDyne's footprint in the East Coast.
Sep 27th, 2021
Unnamed
PE Firm GenNx360 Partners With Flow Control Distribution Exec to Form New Company
GenNx360 Capital Partners has teamed up with process & flow control solutions industry veteran Eben Lenderking to build a new distribution venture.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Dxp
DXP Enterprises Acquires 2nd Water Management Products Distributor in 4 Months
DXP has added North Carolina-based Premier Water, which has six employees and annual sales of about $3.6 million.
Sep 23rd, 2021
8110245431882388269617845079 00001
Garage Door Components Supplier Arrow Tru-Line Privately Acquired
Ohio-based Arrow Tru-Line is an independent manufacturer and distributor of overheard garage door hardware components for residential and commercial markets.
Sep 21st, 2021
Spectra Premium Logo Tm
Thermal, Fluid Management Supplier Spectra Premium Industries to be Privately Acquired
Canada-based Spectra is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of thermal and fluid management metal-formed products for the automotive, heavy-duty truck and industrial markets.
Sep 21st, 2021
Locus Waypoint 20210916
Locus Robotics Acquires Fellow Warehouse Automation Company Waypoint Robotics
It infuses AMR solutions that address use cases from e-commerce, case-picking and pallet-picking to scenarios requiring larger, heavier payloads and fulfillment modalities.
Sep 21st, 2021