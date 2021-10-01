I've been doing these M&A recaps for Industrial Distribution since early 2017. And in the time since, I've come to consider 'strong' month of M&A activity to mean an M&A news item count in the high teens on our publication. And the count was regularly reached nearly every month since, until it took a nosedive once the COVID-19 pandemic arrived — staying below a dozen M&A news items per month throughout the majority of 2020.

Activity picked up toward the end of the year and has remained improved throughout 2021, with ID covering 19 M&A announcements in June, 22 in July and 18 in August.

September went to a whole other level.

Despite numerous ongoing supply chain issues — including a historic labor crisis, a semiconductor shortage idling or reducing production at various automotive plants, and other material shortages causing historically high prices in many markets — the industrial supply sector went crazy with activity this past month.

Here on ID, we covered 32 M&A news announcements, which might be the most I've ever seen since I started on this publication in September 2014. These news items include announcements of completed or pending acquisitions impacting distributors relevant to the industrial products space in North America.

Here's what we covered in September, in reverse chronological order:

Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

