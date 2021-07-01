Even as the pace of mergers & acquisitions in the industrial products market slowed to a relative trickle earlier this spring — we covered only 18 M&A news items over April and May, combined — I knew a rebound was around the corner. That came to fruition in June, as industrial distributors and suppliers totaled 19 to make it the most active month of the year so far and essentially on pace with the amount regularly seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the US economy expected to grow considerably over the rest of the summer, I'm expecting industrial distributors and manufacturers to continue making deals as the financial impacts of the pandemic continue to wane and companies' product mix to regulate back to a pre-pandemic state.
Below, see what we covered during June in reverse chronological order of their company announcement. This includes announcements of completed or pending acquisitions impacting distributors relavent to the industrial products space in North America, as well as other news and announcements that could lead to an acquisition.:
- PIP Acquires Australia & New Zealand PPE Supplier - June 30
- Benchmark Industrial Acquires Fellow Packaging Distributor Donby - June 30
- Ingersoll Rand to Buy Agritech Supplier Maximus for $110M - June 28
- Rockwell Automation to Acquire Plex Systems - June 25
- Core & Main to Acquire Georgia Geotextile Supplier - June 24
- The Reynolds Company Buying Mid-Coast Electric Supply - June 24
- Ingersoll Rand Buying German Pump Maker for $514 Million - June 21
- B&D Industrial Acquires Predictive Analysis Provider - June 18
- BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Distributors in Mexico, Florida - June 16
- Truck Parts Distributor FleetPride Acquires All Pro Truck & Trailer - June 16
- Omni Cable Completes $91M Acquisition of Houston Wire & Cable - June 15
- Atlas Copco Acquires North Carolina Compressor Distributor - June 14
- Anderson Process Acquires Fellow Pumps Distributor - June 10
- Cutting Tool Distributor Diamond Blade Warehouse Privately Acquired - June 8
- Staples Offers $1 Billion for ODP's Consumer Business - June 4
- Winsupply Acquires Atlantic Coastal Supply; 8th Bolt-on Since Start of 2020 - June 1
- SBP Holdings Acquires Fluid Power/Automation Distributor - June 1
- MSC Industrial Acquires Most of Metalworking & MRO Distributor Wm. F. Hurst Co. - June 1
- Continental Abrasives Acquires Pennslyvania Supplier - mid-May
Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.
If your company has news to share, M&A or otherwise, contact me at at mhockett@ien.com.
As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.