ID's June M&A Recap: Distributors, Suppliers Pick Up the Pace

After a downtrodden April and May, activity rose sharpy last month.

Jul 1st, 2021
Mike Hockett
M&an

Even as the pace of mergers & acquisitions in the industrial products market slowed to a relative trickle earlier this spring — we covered only 18 M&A news items over April and May, combined — I knew a rebound was around the corner. That came to fruition in June, as industrial distributors and suppliers totaled 19 to make it the most active month of the year so far and essentially on pace with the amount regularly seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the US economy expected to grow considerably over the rest of the summer, I'm expecting industrial distributors and manufacturers to continue making deals as the financial impacts of the pandemic continue to wane and companies' product mix to regulate back to a pre-pandemic state.

Below, see what we covered during June in reverse chronological order of their company announcement. This includes announcements of completed or pending acquisitions impacting distributors relavent to the industrial products space in North America, as well as other news and announcements that could lead to an acquisition.:

See our May M&A recap here

See our April M&A recap here

Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

If your company has news to share, M&A or otherwise, contact me at at mhockett@ien.com.

As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Your Complete Guide to Inventory Forecasting
Sponsored
Your Complete Guide to Inventory Forecasting
An accurate inventory forecast is invaluable, especially when supply chains and consumer demand are changing rapidly. Effective inventory forecasting can mean the difference between profitability and piles of unsold goods that eat up your available cash.
Jul 1st, 2021
Pip
PIP Acquires Australia & New Zealand PPE Supplier
It's PIP's first acquisition since its ownership changed hands to a different private investment firm.
Jun 30th, 2021
Ingersoll
Ingersoll Rand to Buy Agritech Supplier Maximus for $110M
The news comes one week after IR announced a $514 million acquisition of a German positive displacement pump maker.
Jun 28th, 2021
E4r Tf J Wuaeobvh
The Reynolds Company Buying Mid-Coast Electric Supply
Upon completion, the McNaughton-McKay subsidiary will have more than 1,500 employees across 57 US locations.
Jun 25th, 2021
204102743 4035555736492832 4547949170244073938 N
Rockwell Automation to Acquire Plex Systems
The $2 billion deal will look to expand Rockwell's Connected Enterprise initiatives.
Jun 25th, 2021
Core & Maun
Core & Main to Acquire Georgia Geotextile Supplier
L & M Bag & Supply represents Core & Main's 13th acquisition since it spun off from HD Supply in 2017.
Jun 24th, 2021
Ingersoll Rand Logo
Ingersoll Rand Buying German Pump Maker for $514 Million
Seepex is a manufacturer of progressive cavity pumps, primarily serving water, wastewater, food and beverage and chemical end markets.
Jun 21st, 2021
B&d Industrial
B&D Industrial Acquires Predictive Analysis Provider
B&D has acquired GTI Predictive Technology, a division of GTI Spindle Technology, Inc. of Manchester, NH.
Jun 18th, 2021
Asdfsad
Omni Cable Completes $91M Acquisition of Houston Wire & Cable
The combined company also will continue Vertex, HWCC’s fastener redistribution business.
Jun 17th, 2021
Unnamed (2)a
Truck Parts Distributor FleetPride Acquires All Pro Truck & Trailer
All Pro offers repair services for customers throughout northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Jun 16th, 2021
Black Hawkae
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Distributors in Mexico, Florida
Gaining five locations, it follows three 2020 acquisitions for the metalworking and MRO supplies distributor.
Jun 16th, 2021
Atlas Copco Sdf
Atlas Copco Acquires North Carolina Compressor Distributor
The Sweden-based company gains Compressed Air Systems, Inc.
Jun 14th, 2021