Even as the pace of mergers & acquisitions in the industrial products market slowed to a relative trickle earlier this spring — we covered only 18 M&A news items over April and May, combined — I knew a rebound was around the corner. That came to fruition in June, as industrial distributors and suppliers totaled 19 to make it the most active month of the year so far and essentially on pace with the amount regularly seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the US economy expected to grow considerably over the rest of the summer, I'm expecting industrial distributors and manufacturers to continue making deals as the financial impacts of the pandemic continue to wane and companies' product mix to regulate back to a pre-pandemic state.

Below, see what we covered during June in reverse chronological order of their company announcement. This includes announcements of completed or pending acquisitions impacting distributors relavent to the industrial products space in North America, as well as other news and announcements that could lead to an acquisition.:

See our May M&A recap here

See our April M&A recap here

Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

If your company has news to share, M&A or otherwise, contact me at at mhockett@ien.com.

As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.