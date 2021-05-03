ID's April Industrial Supply M&A Recap: Slowdown Before Acceleration?

M&A activity in the industrial supply sector hasn't matched the pace of US economic growth the past few months, but is likely to rebound soon.

May 3rd, 2021
Mike Hockett
M&an
iStock

As the US economy continues to make strong headway in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic — posting a robust 6.4 percent annual GDP growth rate in Q1 — one could assume that merger & acquisition acquisition activity would follow suit as businesses resume capital spending plans and return to sales and profit growth. 

Not so fast.

In tracking the number of M&A announcements we cover each month here on Industrial Distribution, we saw a mild slowdown from 15 items in February to 14 in March — both down from 16 in January and 20 each in December and November 2020. April was significantly even slower, with only eight M&A news items on ID.

However, this by no means is reflective of the strengthening health of the industrial supply market. It's more likely that capital spending just hasn't caught up with the pace of the greater US — as well as industrial products — economy. We're currently in the middle of another earnings reporting season for publicly-traded companies, and a handful of major industrial distributors and manufacturers have already noted plans to actively seek acquisitions in the near-term or have considerably raised their full-year 2021 sales outlook. It bodes well for M&A activity in this sector — we just have to wait it out as distributors and suppliers get their ducks in a row before pulling the trigger on deals. 

It's also possible that a decent portion of the still-strong number of M&A deals announced throughout the second half of 2020 and into this past March were deals already in the works at the time the pandemic set in, while new M&A prospecting was largely frozen once the pandemic took hold in earnest. Thus, I wouldn't be surprised to see another couple of months of subdued M&A activity before things start ramping up again.

Below, see what we covered in April in reverse chronological order of their company announcement:

B&F Fastener Supply Makes Acquisition Near Minneapolis - April 30

See our March M&A recap here

See our February M&A recap here

Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

If your company has news to share, M&A or otherwise, contact me at at mhockett@ien.com.

As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
Sponsored
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
According to Forbes, 37 percent of workloads in 2019 were on-premise, meaning a significant number of businesses were at a disadvantage when the pandemic hit.
Mar 19th, 2021
168586841 4238831259483089 5128347348367001653 N
Van Meter to Buy Remaining Half of Werner Electric
Van Meter has been a part-owner of fellow electrical distributor Werner for 20 years.
Apr 7th, 2021
Winsupplyasdfasdf
Winsupply Acquires Allegheny Pipe & Supply in Pennsylvania
The news just keeps coming from Winsupply, which announced a waterworks acquisition in Ohio less than two weeks earlier.
Apr 6th, 2021
Northern Tool Store Indy
Northern Tool Acquires Online Supplier Jack's Small Engines
Northern touts Jacks as the No. 1 source for online replacement parts for all major brands of engines, tools and power equipment.
Apr 1st, 2021
Purvis Lkj
Purvis Industries Acquires Fellow Texas Distributor Precision Industrial Services
Based in North Texas, Precision serves bulk material and conveyor customers throughout the US Southwest.
Apr 1st, 2021
Ehgdsr
Builders FirstSource Completes BMC Merger, CEO Succession
Ninety days after originally announcing the merger, Dave Flitman is now CEO of Builders FirstSource, succeeding the retiring Chad Crow.
Apr 1st, 2021
5
Staples to "Evaluate All Alternatives" In Its Pursuit of Office Depot
It follows ODP's March 15 stated rejection of Staples' latest offer.
Apr 1st, 2021
M&a
ID's March Industrial Supply M&A Recap: Solid, But Slower Start to 2021
Columbus McKinnon, Würth and DistributionNOW had the most notable bolt-ons as activity still trailed pre-pandemic months.
Apr 1st, 2021
1519798776710
Concept Machine Tool Acquires Fellow Midwest Distributor B.C. MacDonald
Plymouth, MN-based Concept gains a Chicagoland distributor of specialty tooling and gaging products.
Mar 31st, 2021
Hw Clogoa
Omni Cable to Buy Houston Wire & Cable in $91M Deal
It will result in a national wire and cable redistribution leader that will maximize both firms' complementary businesses, products and footprint.
Mar 25th, 2021
120196945 3478128615543636 7628166156540042809 N
White Cap to Combine Canadian Operations with National Concrete Accessories
It's the first acquisition for the concrete and construction supplies distributor since spinning off from HD Supply last fall.
Mar 25th, 2021
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Acquires Ohio Waterworks Distributor Discount Drainage Supplies
Akron-based Discount Drainage is the largest stocking distributor of drainage pipe and related products in Ohio.
Mar 24th, 2021