ID's March Industrial Supply M&A Recap: Solid, But Slower Start to 2021

Columbus McKinnon, Würth and DistributionNOW had the most notable bolt-ons as activity still trailed pre-pandemic months.

Apr 1st, 2021
Mike Hockett
M&a

Continuously more signs point to economic recovery in the United States' industrial sector — boding well for distributors' capital spending plans — but so far in 2021, we've seen a solid yet unspectacular volume of merger & acquisition deals announced.

During the month of March, we covered 15 news items regarding M&A action. That's up from the paltry five such items a year earlier when impacts of COVID-19 led businesses in all sectors to freeze such activity, but identical to February and down from 16 in January and 20 each in December and November of 2020, respectively. Notably, we covered 20 such M&A items in both January and February of 2020 as well, showing activity slowed moderately during these past two months.

Below, see what we covered in March in reverse chronological order of their company announcement:

As you may note, I'm including two February acquisitions on here since ID was alerted about them until early March.

Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

