ID's February Industrial Supply M&A Recap

Amid generally increasing economic optimism as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, February was another solid month of mergers & acquisitions activity in the industrial supply sector. Here on Industrial Distribution, we covered 15 such news items, which is down from 16 in January and 20 each in December and November, but not weak by any measure.
The month started out strong, with seven deals announced between Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 before hitting a lull until another six deals were announced between Feb. 12-Feb. 18. But after a pair of announcements were made on Feb. 22, M&A activity went quiet the remainder of the month.
Below, see what we covered in February in reverse chronological order of their announcement:
- Goodyear Acquires Cooper in All-American Tire Deal - Feb. 22
- PPG Completes Acquisition of Coatings Manufacturer VersaFlex - Feb. 22
- Industrial Magnetics Announces Acquisition of Walker Magnetics - Feb. 18
- Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing Acquires Fellow NY Supplier Aurotek TSB - Feb. 17
- KKR Buys Flow Control Group from Fellow Investment Firm - Feb. 17
- Regal Beloit to Acquire Rexnord's Process & Motion Control Unit in $3.7B Deal - Feb. 16
- Ingersoll Rand Selling Majority of High Pressure Solutions Unit to AIP - Feb. 16
- WESCO Divests Canada Datacom Unit - Feb. 12
- Motion & Control Enterprises Expands in Midwest, Acquires Swanson Flo Control - Feb. 4
- Purvis Industries Acquires Hydragear in Las Vegas - Feb. 2
- Würth Industry NA Acquires Atlantic Fasteners - Feb. 2
- Per Anixter Deal, WESCO Sells Canadian Utility Unit to Rexel - Feb. 1
- Eaton Expands in Aerospace, Will Buy Cobham Mission Systems for $2.8B - Feb. 1
- Core & Main to Acquire Triple T Pipe & Supply - Feb. 1
- Threaded Fasteners Makes Acquisition in MS, Relocates Chattanooga Branch - Jan. 28 (covered on Feb. 9)
Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.
