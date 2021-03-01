ID's February Industrial Supply M&A Recap

Activity so far in 2021 is down modestly from the last two months of 2020, but relatively solid.

Mar 1st, 2021
Mike Hockett
Amid generally increasing economic optimism as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, February was another solid month of mergers & acquisitions activity in the industrial supply sector. Here on Industrial Distribution, we covered 15 such news items, which is down from 16 in January and 20 each in December and November, but not weak by any measure.

The month started out strong, with seven deals announced between Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 before hitting a lull until another six deals were announced between Feb. 12-Feb. 18. But after a pair of announcements were made on Feb. 22, M&A activity went quiet the remainder of the month.

Below, see what we covered in February in reverse chronological order of their announcement:

Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

Cooper tires on display at Vermont Tire and Service, Inc. in Montpelier, VT.
Goodyear Acquires Cooper in All-American Tire Deal
Two of the biggest remaining American tire companies are joining forces.
Feb 22nd, 2021

Industrial Magnetics Acquires Walker Magnetics
IMI is adding North America's oldest industrial magnet manufacturer.
Feb 18th, 2021

KKR Buys Flow Control Group from Fellow Investment Firm
Charlotte, NC-based Flow Control Group distributes mission-critical flow control and industrial automation products to more than 10,000 customers.
Feb 17th, 2021

Ingersoll Rand Selling Majority of High Pressure Solutions Unit to AIP
American Industrial Partners — which also owns fastener distributor/manufacturer Optimas Solutions — is paying $300 million for 55 percent of HPS.
Feb 16th, 2021

Regal Beloit to Acquire Rexnord's Process & Motion Control Unit in $3.7B Deal
Done through a Rexnord divestment and then Reverse Morris Trust transaction, it will result in forming a new major power transmission supply entity.
Feb 16th, 2021

WESCO Divests Canada Datacom Unit
Following the similar sale of its Canadian Utility business, the move was required to meet agreements as part of WESCO's Anixter acquisition.
Feb 15th, 2021

Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing Acquires Fellow NY Supplier Aurotek TSB
In Aurotek, Auburn gains a specialized producer of precision thin section bearings that supplies a wide variety of industries.
Feb 10th, 2021

Threaded Fasteners Makes Acquisition in MS, Relocates Chattanooga Branch
The acquisition boosts TFI's sales and distribution team and reach in the greater Mississippi market as its 11th location.
Feb 9th, 2021

Motion & Control Enterprises Expands in Midwest, Acquires Swanson Flo Control
It's MCE's second bolt-on in the past month.
Feb 5th, 2021

Purvis Industries Acquires Hydragear in Las Vegas
HydraGear has been servicing customers in the western and southwestern United States with hydraulic service and repair since 1995.
Feb 3rd, 2021

Per Anixter Deal, WESCO Sells Canadian Utility Unit to Rexel
The divestment partially fulfills WESCO's commitments in connection with its June 2020 acquisition of Anixter International.
Feb 3rd, 2021

Würth Industry NA Acquires Atlantic Fasteners
WINA said the move is to support the growth of its new Construction Services division.
Feb 2nd, 2021