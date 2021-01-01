ID's December Industrial Supply M&A Recap

Jan 1st, 2021
Mike Hockett
M&an
iStock

One might think that in December — as companies are busy planning next year's budgets, spending plans and a general business winddown as the holidays approach — that merger & acquisition activity would likewise slow significantly before ramping up again early in the new year. Especially amid COVID-19, with confirmed cases of the virus and resulting deaths surging higher than ever, I figured M&A news in the industrial supply sector would be rather light through Dec. 31.

Man, was I wrong. We at Industrial Distribution posted 20 news briefs in December covering M&A activity. That's the most since 20 in January and 21 in February — before COVID began impacting business activity in the United States. For perspective, December's figure followed 15 in November, 11 in October and 12 in September.

Now, a handful of December's M&A news involved distributors of building materials and jansan products — two categories just outside ID's core product category areas — but still enough within the ballpark to warrant coverage.

Below, see what we covered in December, in reverse chronological order of their announcement:

Check out our November M&A recap here

Check out our October M&A recap here

Check out our September M&A recap here

Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either wasn’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

If your company has M&A news to share, M&A or otherwise, contact ID editor Mike Hockett at mhockett@ien.com.

As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Nw Synergy
Janitorial & Packaging Distribution Group NW Synergy Acquires Southeastern Paper
NWS now consists of recently-joined distributors North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, SWPlus and Southeastern Paper Group.
Dec 17th, 2020
Bunzl
Bunzl Acquires Jansan & Packaging Distributor in Canada, PPE Distributor in Brazil
The London-based distribution giant also said that it expects its full-year 2020 revenue to be up 8 percent year-over-year.
Dec 16th, 2020
Synovos Facebook Post Default 1200x630
London's Electrocomponents Buys MRO Management Provider Synovos for $145M
Synovos manages approximately $500 million of MRO procurement spend for clients in a wide range of industries.
Dec 11th, 2020
243r
Ingersoll Rand to Buy Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems in $184M Deal
Missouri-based Tuthill has about 160 employees and annual revenue of $60 million.
Dec 11th, 2020
1
Rexnord to Acquire Partition & Locker Supplier Hadrian
The addition will boost the offerings for Zurn, Rexnord's water management platform, to provide a complete washroom portfolio.
Dec 11th, 2020
Qerhgerg
Tri Star Industrial Acquires Fellow PVF Distributor Columbia Specialty Co.
The sale creates one of the largest independent PVF distributors in the southwest US.
Dec 10th, 2020
Midland Industries Welcomes Champion Brass To The Platform
Midland Industries Acquires Texas' Champion Brass
Kansas City-based Midland adds a like distributor of brass fittings, valves, barbs and other products sold through distributors and OEMs.
Dec 10th, 2020
I Stock 1156944216
Platinum Equity to Buy Ingram Micro in $7.2B Deal
As the world's largest distributor of technology logistics services and solutions, Ingram Micro had 2019 sales of more than $47 billion.
Dec 10th, 2020
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade Expands In Texas, Acquires Great Southwest Paper
For foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies distributor Imperial Dade, it's the 29th acquisition under its current leadership.
Dec 4th, 2020
1920 Uslbmridgecrop
Now Private, US LBM Acquires Ridgefield Supply in Connecticut
The building materials distributor strengthens its presence in the New York metropolitan tristate area.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Phoenix
Brady Acquires Tennessee JanSan Distributor Topmost
It marks Brady's fifth acquisition of 2020.
Dec 3rd, 2020
8
Distributor Belt Power Acquires Denver's Rubber Service Corp.
Georgia-based Belt Power, a distributor of lightweight conveyor system components, expands its reach to the Mountain West and Midwest.
Dec 2nd, 2020