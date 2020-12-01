Timken Acquires Illinois' Aurora Bearing Co.

Based in a Chicago suburb, Aurora has projected 2020 total sales of about $30 million.

Dec 1st, 2020
Timken
NORTH CANTON, OH — The Timken Company, a global provider of engineered bearings and power transmission products, has acquired the assets of Aurora Bearing Company. Aurora manufactures rod ends and spherical plain bearings, which serve a diverse range of industrial sectors, including aerospace and defense, racing, off-highway equipment and packaging. Its sales are expected to be around $30 million for the full year 2020.

Mnet 209135 Catalog Cover 319"Aurora builds on our global leadership position in engineered bearings by increasing our product breadth, which will help us serve the bearing space more completely," said Christopher A. Coughlin, Timken executive vice president and group president. "The Aurora product line and market mix complements our portfolio very well."

Privately owned and operated since its founding in 1971, Aurora employs approximately 220 people, with its headquarters, manufacturing and research and development based in Montgomery, IL.

This transaction advances Timken's strategy, which is focused on growing its leadership position in engineered bearings while diversifying the company's portfolio into adjacent products and markets.

Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Timken Company designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. Timken posted $3.8 billion in 2019 sales and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

