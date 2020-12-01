HD Supply, Building Products Distributors Dominate ID's November Industrial Supply M&A Recap

The $9.1 billion Home Depot-HD Supply deal was one of the biggest ID news items in several years, while the month also included four M&A deals involving building products distributors.

Dec 1st, 2020
Mike Hockett
M&an

Entering November, with the US presidential election on Nov. 3, I felt that the pace of merger & acquisition activity in the industrial products sector would slow considerably, especially if now President-Elect Joe Biden emerged as the winner. I figured the corporate sector would largely pause major capital spending until the dust of the heated election settled and await what Biden's plans are for corporate taxes, infrastructure spending and regulatory matters.

So far, that's certainly not the case.

Industrial M&A activity actually increased in November compared to the past couple months, dominated by major names in the building products market. We covered 15 M&A news announcements made in November, starting off with buying group AD's planned merger with Delta Distributors and ending PPG's announced pending acquisition of coatings supplier Ennis-Flint. 

The biggest news, by far, was the unexpected announcement that The Home Depot is buying HD Supply — No. 4 on ID's Big 50 List — for approximately $9.1 billion including debt, with a stated acquisition price of $8 billion. If you haven't seen it yet, check out our recent "5 Minutes With ID" episode where I dive into what that deal means for both companies involved, and the greater MRO market.

The month also included news involving four major building products distributors, with three of them — PrimeSource, US LBM and Foundation Building Materials — saying they are being privately acquired. ID doesn't consider building products as part of our core coverage of the industrial products sector, but it's in the ballpark, and these deals were too big to not include here.

The 15 M&A news items we covered in November followed 11 in October, 12 in September, 11 in August and eight in July.

Below, see what we covered in November, in chronological order of their announcement:

Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either wasn’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

