SouthernCarlson Expands Northwest, Acquires Manor Hardware

OMAHA, NE — On Nov. 24, SouthernCarlson announced its acquisition of Seattle-based Manor Hardware. The addition strengthens SouthernCarlson’s multi-family supply and service capabilities and expands its footprint into the Pacific Northwest.

SouthernCarlson is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation and is a national distributor of the most recognized brands of construction fasteners, tools, packaging and facility supplies. SouthernCarlson serves a broad array of customers and end markets across the country from over 150 locations.

Founded in 1975, Manor Hardware has evolved from a general hardware supply store into a full-service construction supply and tool repair operation specializing in the sale of construction supplies, tools, and related services with locations in Everett, Tacoma, and Lynnwood, Washington.

Manor’s founder, Bob Duncan, stated, “As a family-owned business for 45 years, we are proud to partner with SouthernCarlson, a company that has a similar heritage and values.” President and CEO, Rob Duncan, seconded his father’s comments and went on to state, “We are excited to bring our talented employees more opportunity to develop professionally than ever before, and to give our customers even broader access to quality supplies on job sites.”

SouthernCarlson CEP Taka Kato said, “The Pacific Northwest is a strategic focus for us and partnering with Manor gives us a great opportunity to quickly expand in the area,” stated CEO Taka Kato.

The acquisition is SouthernCarlson’s first under the Kyocera banner and represents the company’s commitment to national expansion and continued top-rate customer service. Advisors supporting Manor Hardware included Meridian Capital and Peterson Russell Kelly Livengood. SouthernCarlson was supported by Koley Jessen. The details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The employees of Manor Hardware have built an incredible company with a great reputation and I’m excited to welcome the entire team to the family," said Davey Vanicek, SouthernCarlson Western Division vice president. "It will be a pleasure to work with Tim Blake and have him continue to lead the business in the region.”

For Rob Allen, head of SouthernCarlson corporate development, adding Manor to the company means “Learning from their in-house experts and improving our guaranteed take-off program for multi-family builders across the country.”

For multi-family builders like Aaron Fagan with Hull Associates, “With volatility in supply because of anti-dumping, tariffs, and Covid - guaranteed take-off pricing gives us the certainty we need to bid contracts and keeps our people on job sites.”



