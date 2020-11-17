PIP Acquires Primax, Gains Caiman Brand

PIP has acquired Primax Manufacturing & Trading, which does business primarily through its Caiman brand of safety apparel.

Nov 17th, 2020
Protective Industrial Products
Catalog

LATHAM, NY — Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (PIP), a supplier of hand protection and PPE to the industrial, construction and retail markets, announced Tuesday the acquisition of Primax Manufacturing & Trading, Inc. and its Caiman brand, headquartered in La Mirada, CA. PIP is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

Caiman Gloves About Us Top 2For more than 25 years, the Caiman brand has become synonymous with innovation in high-performance gloves and protective clothing for welders, utility and ranch workers by offering premium products with unique patented design features.

"For PIP, the addition of Caiman products increases our penetration with customers in demanding markets such as welding and utilities. The acquisition will help to strengthen the value we offer to our distributors. Despite global headwinds, we continue to work hard to make the right acquisitions to better serve our customers by providing a leading portfolio of PPE," said Joe Milot, President and CEO of PIP.

“We are very excited to join the PIP global family,” stated Gene Hong, President and Founder of Primax. "We had reached an important inflection point and had our eyes open to identifying the ‘next best move’. When we started speaking with the team at Audax and realized they shared PIP’s vision for growth based on expanding opportunities for customers, I knew we had found the right partners.”

PipThis latest acquisition adds the strength of the premium Caiman brand to PIP's current line of trusted Ironcat welding PPE, and significantly expands PIP's offering of high-performance gloves to welding professionals and utility workers. Primax is another example of PIP's successful acquisition strategy, which remains anchored in providing more value and opportunity for its distributor partners.

PIP is a leader in providing innovative PPE to wholesalers and distributors in the industrial channels. PIP, along with its recognized leading brands: G-Tek, Bouton, Ironcat, Assurance, Kut-Gard, CleanTeam, QRP, Ambi-Dex, Dynamic and Boss are relied upon for personal protection by workers every day. Our West Chester division offers safety products to retail customers under the Safety Works, Boss, Brahma, Mud, West County Gardener and Hearos brands, as well as some of the world’s most recognized licensed brands..

With more than 4,000 products sold and over 2,000 customers served, Primax remains committed to servicing and supporting distributors as well as partner OEM accounts with the best quality and value.

 

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot Hd Supply
Reuniting: Home Depot Buying HD Supply in $8B Deal
The retailer originally divested HD Supply in 2007.
Nov 16th, 2020
Emjl Nc Sxiaa Rau
Myers Industries Acquires Rotational Molding Supplier Elkhart Plastics
South Bend, IN-based Elkhart has six US manufacturing facilities, about 460 employees and had 2019 revenue of about $100 million.
Nov 11th, 2020
Lowe's Hd Supply
Lowe's Denies Report of HD Supply Acquisition Talks
The company swiftly refuted an earlier Monday report saying it was pursuing buying the major industrial distributor.
Nov 10th, 2020
123857602 3475546302483824 6211533882806281390 O
Distributor EGW Water & Plumbing Makes Texas Acquisition
EGW grows its waterworks and plumbing product offerings through acquiring Buy Wholesale Company of Montgomery, TX.
Nov 10th, 2020
Sunbelt Supply
FloWorks' Sunbelt Supply Acquires Oliver Equipment Company
Sunbelt gains a distributor of specialty products and services for demanding industrial applications through a network of five branches.
Nov 6th, 2020
Ad Delta Merger Agreement Imagee
AD Merging With PVF Group Delta Distributors on Jan. 1
AD says the deal will bring collective member sales in its PVF Division to over $11 billion.
Nov 2nd, 2020
M&a
ID's October Industrial Supply M&A Recap
It was another busy month for distributors and suppliers, but is a post-election slowdown on the way?
Nov 2nd, 2020
Cummins Wagner
Cummins-Wagner Completes F.R. Mahony Acquisition
It's the first acquisition since February of 2018 for Cummins-Wagner, No. 49 on ID's Big 50 List.
Oct 29th, 2020
Wurth Techni Tool
Würth Industry North America Acquires Louisiana's Techni-Tool
The purchase will better serve the needs of Würth Industry's customers in the metalworking and machining markets.
Oct 27th, 2020
122028202 3547000068656490 6448829774345386859 O
HD Supply, White Cap Separation Finalized in $4 Billion Deal
HD Supply is suddenly half the company it once was. Literally.
Oct 20th, 2020
I Stock 1174385819
Consolidated Machine & Tool Acquires Fellow Precision Machining Supplier
CM&T has purchased New Jersey-based Delva Tool and Machine Corp., growing its presence in the US northeast.
Oct 19th, 2020
This Feb. 9, 2016, file photo shows an ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign at a drilling site in Nuiqsut, Alaska. ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion. The companies said Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, that the combined business will be the largest independent oil and gas company, with pro forma production of more than 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
ConocoPhillips Makes $9.7B Acquisition
The two companies will reportedly form the largest independent oil & gas company.
Oct 19th, 2020