Foundation Building Materials to Be Privately Acquired

The $1.37 billion purchase is one of a trio of major deals announced in the past two days involving building materials distributors going private.

Nov 16th, 2020
Foundation Building Materials
5e6

SANTA ANA, CA — Foundation Building Materials, Inc., one of the largest specialty building products distributors of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, metal framing and complementary and other products in North America, announced Nov. 15 that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which an affiliate of American Securities LLC, a private equity firm, will acquire all outstanding shares of FBM for $19.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.37 billion, including outstanding debt.

An affiliate of Lone Star Funds, a global private equity firm, acquired FBM in 2015 and has maintained a majority ownership since the Company’s initial public offering in 2017. Upon completion of the transaction, FBM will become a privately held company.

DeliveryThe transaction, which was unanimously approved by the FBM Board of Directors, represents a premium of approximately 27% to the closing price of FBM common stock on November 13, 2020, the last trading day prior to the transaction announcement.

"We are pleased to announce this transaction with American Securities, delivering immediate cash value to our shareholders at a significant premium," said Ruben Mendoza, President and CEO of FBM. “American Securities has a proven track record of investing in building products and distribution businesses, and shares our commitment to providing superior products and services to our customers. Having founded FBM nearly a decade ago, I am confident American Securities is the right partner for our company’s next phase, as we work to advance our strategic priorities and continue building long-term value for the Company. This transaction is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of our more than 3,400 employees, and I’m excited to partner with the team at American Securities to further accelerate our success.”

“The FBM Board, led by the Special Committee and with the assistance of independent financial and legal advisors, conducted a thorough review of opportunities to enhance shareholder value, and unanimously concluded that entering into this agreement with American Securities represents the best way to maximize value,” said Chris Meyer, Chairman of the FBM Board. “This transaction with American Securities is a great outcome for FBM, and I thank Ruben and the rest of the management team for leading FBM to this critical point in the Company’s history. We look forward to FBM’s continued success with its new partner.”

“FBM’s strong national brand and reputation as the distributor of choice for leading building product suppliers make it a compelling investment for American Securities,” said Kevin Penn, a Managing Director of American Securities. “FBM has built meaningful relationships with its loyal customer base, and its focus on customer service underpins its leading market position. We look forward to working with the FBM team to build on the Company’s leadership and grow its global presence while further strengthening its relationships with its customers and partners.”

Approvals

Following execution of the merger agreement, FBM’s majority shareholder, which owns approximately 52% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock, approved the transaction by written consent. No further action by FBM’s shareholders is needed or will be solicited in connection with the merger.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and the Competition Act (Canada).

Related
37809376 2183695135006170 5898822029808762880 O
PrimeSource Sold to Different Private Investment Firm.
Nov 16th, 2020
Us Lbm
Building Materials Distributor US LBM Privately Acquired
Nov 16th, 2020
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
123857602 3475546302483824 6211533882806281390 O
Distributor EGW Water & Plumbing Makes Texas Acquisition
EGW grows its waterworks and plumbing product offerings through acquiring Buy Wholesale Company of Montgomery, TX.
Nov 10th, 2020
Sunbelt Supply
FloWorks' Sunbelt Supply Acquires Oliver Equipment Company
Sunbelt gains a distributor of specialty products and services for demanding industrial applications through a network of five branches.
Nov 6th, 2020
Ad Delta Merger Agreement Imagee
AD Merging With PVF Group Delta Distributors on Jan. 1
AD says the deal will bring collective member sales in its PVF Division to over $11 billion.
Nov 2nd, 2020
M&a
ID's October Industrial Supply M&A Recap
It was another busy month for distributors and suppliers, but is a post-election slowdown on the way?
Nov 2nd, 2020
Cummins Wagner
Cummins-Wagner Completes F.R. Mahony Acquisition
It's the first acquisition since February of 2018 for Cummins-Wagner, No. 49 on ID's Big 50 List.
Oct 29th, 2020
Wurth Techni Tool
Würth Industry North America Acquires Louisiana's Techni-Tool
The purchase will better serve the needs of Würth Industry's customers in the metalworking and machining markets.
Oct 27th, 2020
122028202 3547000068656490 6448829774345386859 O
HD Supply, White Cap Separation Finalized in $4 Billion Deal
HD Supply is suddenly half the company it once was. Literally.
Oct 20th, 2020
I Stock 1174385819
Consolidated Machine & Tool Acquires Fellow Precision Machining Supplier
CM&T has purchased New Jersey-based Delva Tool and Machine Corp., growing its presence in the US northeast.
Oct 19th, 2020
This Feb. 9, 2016, file photo shows an ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign at a drilling site in Nuiqsut, Alaska. ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion. The companies said Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, that the combined business will be the largest independent oil and gas company, with pro forma production of more than 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
ConocoPhillips Makes $9.7B Acquisition
The two companies will reportedly form the largest independent oil & gas company.
Oct 19th, 2020
120088174 3433088216751457 9002080391595358243 O
Entegra Attachments Acquires Bloom Manufacturing
Newly-formed holding company Entegra gains an Independence, IA-based maker of hydraulic winches, speed reducers, parts and accessories.
Oct 13th, 2020
Endries Internationalasdf
Endries International Acquires K&L Sales
After making two West Coast acquisitions earlier this year, Endries has added one in its home state of Wisconsin.
Oct 8th, 2020
A police car patrols in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
M&A Deals Resurgent After Pandemic Slowdown
With a clearer view of how the pandemic is impacting their business, once-hesitant companies are pulling the trigger.
Oct 8th, 2020