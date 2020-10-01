ID's September Industrial Supply M&A Recap

September M&A activity started and ended the month strong, with deals including Motion Industries, Lawson Products and Snap-on.

Oct 1st, 2020
Mike Hockett
M&a

While capital spending and hiring will likely remain subdued through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 in the industrial supply sector due to COVID-19 business impacts, spending on merger & acquisition activity appears to have rebounded nicely over the past couple months.

There was hardly any M&A news for Industrial Distribution to cover during April through June amid the worst of the pandemic's business impacts, but things began to pick up in June and July, and August and September are essentially back to the amount of announcements that we were accustomed to seeing in this continuously consolidating market.

September began with a flurry of announcements on Sept. 1, including major acquisitions for Motion INdustries and Lawson Products. Things then remained pretty quiet until the past few days, bookended by Snap-on buying industrial vending supplier AutoCrib.

Nevertheless, given the COVID-19 pandemic's lasting impacts on the US and world economy, coupled with a presidential election just two months away, it's likely that M&A activity will remain subdued through the remainder of the year. But August was certainly better than what we at ID expected as far as the amount and size of activity, so perhaps we'll see a decent amount of excitement down the stretch of 2020 after all.

Below, see what we covered in September, in chronological order of their announcement:

ID covered 12 industrial supply M&A announcements during September, compared to 11 in August and eight in July.

With the US presidential election just five weeks away, we'll see if the renewed healthy pace of M&A announcement continues or goes conservative to begin 2020's fourth quarter.

Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either wasn’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

Afgdsfg
NOSHOK Acquires Food & Bev. Filter Supplier KING-GAGE
King Engineering, which makes KING-GAGE and KING Filters, expands NOSHOK's prescence in the food, beverage, dairy and marine markets.
Sep 23rd, 2020
729
American Welding & Gas Acquires Bestway Welding Supply
Raleigh, NC-based AWG gains a Houston-based industrial gases and welding supplies distributor.
Sep 14th, 2020
62381759 2247356378675215 8703349993794174976 N
Zep Acquires Fellow Sanitation Products Supplier EcoClear
EcoClear will be integrated into AFCO, a division of Zep and a specialty chemical and sanitation provider that serves the food and beverage processing industry.
Sep 11th, 2020
2
Rust-Oleum Acquires Abrasives Supplier, Names New President
Two days apart, the protective paints and abrasives maker announced an acquisition and new company leadership.
Sep 4th, 2020
Brady Industries
Brady Industries Acquires Baltimore's Fitch Co.
Las Vegas-based Brady gains a fellow distributor of jansan supplies and equipment.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Industrial Valco's Los Angeles headquarters location.
MRO Master Distributor Industrial Valco Acquires Beric Valves
Los Angeles-based IV gains a Houston-based producer of cast and forged steel gate, globe, check and ball valves.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Lkjhlkn
AFC Industries Acquires Master Distribution
Bought through Incline Equity Partners, Master is a distributor of channel and pipe fittings, along with related fasteners and accessories.
Sep 1st, 2020
Ingersoll Rand Logoasdf
Ingersoll Rand Acquires France-Based Pump Maker
The addition of Albin Pump SAS follows IR's plan to expand its fluid management technologies offering and drive sustainability into pump applications.
Sep 1st, 2020
Motionsasdf
Motion Industries Stays Aggressive, Acquires Motion Control/Automation Distributor
Motion further expands its automation offerings by adding a Kentucky-based distributor.
Sep 1st, 2020
M&a
ID's August M&A Recap
Major deals involving HD Supply, Motion Industries, Epicor and Builders FirstSource led a resurgent month.
Sep 1st, 2020
Lawson Productseasfd
Lawson Products Boosts MRO Scale, Acquires Partsmaster
At $35 million, it's Lawson's largest acquisition in five years.
Sep 1st, 2020
I Stock 939278016aa
Not Resting, CD&R Will Acquire Epicor for $4.7 Billion
The news comes just three weeks after CD&R announced it will buy HD Supply's Construction & Industrial unit for $2.9 billion.
Aug 31st, 2020