Brady Industries Acquires Baltimore's Fitch Co.

Las Vegas-based Brady gains a fellow distributor of jansan supplies and equipment.

Sep 3rd, 2020
Brady Industries
Brady Industries

LAS VEGAS — Brady, a full-line janitorial supply, equipment and foodservice distributor, has announced the acquisition of Fitch Co. in Baltimore, MD.

FitchFitch Co.’s history began in 1898 serving the Mid-Atlantic region. In the mid-1980’s Lynne and Raymond Kirsner took ownership of the long-standing company and continued to expand its service offering and product selection. They will be staying on to oversee all transitions and provide their unique expertise on the market.

In 2016, Brady opened a branch in Capitol Heights, Maryland.  General Manager Radley Olsen will work closely with Lynne, Ray, and the entire Fitch Co. team to optimize Brady’s presence in the Baltimore and Washington, DC territories.

“Continued expansion in this market is very exciting,” said Travis Brady, President and CEO of Brady. “We have found great opportunity in this area and look forward to the experience of the Fitch Co team to further our mutual success.”

BradyBrady has been pioneering the way products and solutions are delivered to facility and foodservice professionals since 1947. At the heart of Brady’s operation is a community-minded culture driven by a workforce of more than 500 employees currently in 24 locations throughout Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah including its original Las Vegas, Nevada headquarters.

Brady’s approach to partnership is unique by providing integrated customer support, expertise, technical support, and service across a full spectrum of customer needs including extensive facility offerings, complete dish machine and laundry machine service, equipment sales, rentals and service and foodservice supplies.

Brady provides these specialized solutions for customers in key commercial market segments including hospitality, education, healthcare, government, building service contractors and more.

