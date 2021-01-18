Brady Adds New VP of Procurement

Mark Allen joins in the newly-created position for the janitorial and foodservice distributor.

Jan 18th, 2021
Brady Industries
Brady Industries' Las Vegas, NV headquarters.
Brady Industries' Las Vegas, NV headquarters.

LAS VEGAS — Brady, a full-line janitorial supply, equipment and foodservice distributor, welcomes Mark Allen in the newly-created position vice president of procurement, effective immediately. In this role, Allen will manage the day-to-day operations of the purchasing department with a strategic focus on product sourcing, inventory management and vendor programs.

Most recently, Allen was vice president of global sourcing for Individual Foodservice (IFS), which Brady recently merged with. Previously, he spent 20+ years at Interline Brands in various roles including merchandising, global sourcing and special orders.

“Mark’s vast experience will be a great addition to the Brady team,” said Travis Brady, Brady president. “We are excited to see his positive impact on the purchasing team, product distribution and exploring opportunities across Brady and IFS.” Mark currently resides in Jacksonville, FL, and will work out of the Las Vegas branch.

Brady has been pioneering the way products and solutions are delivered to facility and foodservice professionals since 1947. At the heart of Brady’s operation is a community-minded culture driven by a workforce of 500+ employees currently in locations throughout Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Utah including its original Las Vegas, NV headquarters.

