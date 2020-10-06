Brady Industries Expands Further, Acquires Mission Janitorial & Abrasive Supplies

LAS VEGAS, NV — Brady Industries, a full-line janitorial supply, equipment and foodservice distributor, announced Monday the acquisition of Mission Janitorial & Abrasive Supplies, based in San Diego, CA.

Since 1939, Mission has earned a reputation of exceptional service in janitorial and abrasive supplies. Their integrity and go-to-market approach have distinguished them in the Southern and Central California market led by owners Kevin and Greg Carlson. Kevin will stay on as General Manager of the San Diego and Bishop branches, while Greg will lead the abrasives segment.

“The integration of Mission into Brady is a wonderful partnership,” said Travis Brady, president and CEO of Brady. “The alignment of our core values, customer-centric approach, and product expertise put us in a great position to expand our presence in California while providing exceptional service to our customers.”

Brady will continue to operate at both Mission locations in San Diego and Bishop, CA.

Brady has been pioneering the way products and solutions are delivered to facility and foodservice professionals since 1947. Brady has more than 500 employees across 24 locations throughout Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah, including its original Las Vegas, NV headquarters. Brady also owns and operates three Maintenance Mart retail stores in Arizona.