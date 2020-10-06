Brady Industries Expands Further, Acquires Mission Janitorial & Abrasive Supplies

The news comes a month after Brady said it had acquired jansan supplies distributor Fitch Co.

Oct 6th, 2020
Brady Industries
Trucksasdf

LAS VEGAS, NV — Brady Industries, a full-line janitorial supply, equipment and foodservice distributor, announced Monday the acquisition of Mission Janitorial & Abrasive Supplies, based in San Diego, CA.

Mission Janitorial BrochurewebSince 1939, Mission has earned a reputation of exceptional service in janitorial and abrasive supplies. Their integrity and go-to-market approach have distinguished them in the Southern and Central California market led by owners Kevin and Greg Carlson. Kevin will stay on as General Manager of the San Diego and Bishop branches, while Greg will lead the abrasives segment.

“The integration of Mission into Brady is a wonderful partnership,” said Travis Brady, president and CEO of Brady. “The alignment of our core values, customer-centric approach, and product expertise put us in a great position to expand our presence in California while providing exceptional service to our customers.”

Brady will continue to operate at both Mission locations in San Diego and Bishop, CA.

Brady has been pioneering the way products and solutions are delivered to facility and foodservice professionals since 1947. Brady has more than 500 employees across 24 locations throughout Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah, including its original Las Vegas, NV headquarters. Brady also owns and operates three Maintenance Mart retail stores in Arizona.     

Related
Brady Industries
Brady Industries Acquires Baltimore's Fitch Co.
Sep 3rd, 2020
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
10 1 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 3: 10-1
Presented by ID's editors, watch the final part of our 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten distributors of industrial products.
Oct 1st, 2020
M&a
ID's September Industrial Supply M&A Recap
September M&A activity started and ended the month strong, with deals including Motion Industries, Lawson Products and Snap-on.
Oct 1st, 2020
30 3
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 2: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the second part of ID's 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30-11.
Sep 30th, 2020
Autocrib Autocribsadsf
Snap-on Buys AutoCrib for $36 Million
Snap-on gains a well-known provider of industrial vending, as AutoCrib has been one of the pioneers of the technology since 1995.
Sep 29th, 2020
Atlas Copco Sdf
Atlas Copco Acquires Michigan Metrology Supplier for $69M
Sweden's Atlas Copco is buying Plymouth, MI-based Perceptron, a manufacturer of automated metrology solutions.
Sep 29th, 2020
Ap20272647753889
Cleveland-Cliffs Buys ArcelorMittal's US Business for $1.4B
The Cleveland company will get six steelmaking facilities, eight finishing facilities, two iron ore mining and pelletizing operations, and three coal and coke making operations.
Sep 28th, 2020
Afgdsfg
NOSHOK Acquires Food & Bev. Filter Supplier KING-GAGE
King Engineering, which makes KING-GAGE and KING Filters, expands NOSHOK's prescence in the food, beverage, dairy and marine markets.
Sep 23rd, 2020
729
American Welding & Gas Acquires Bestway Welding Supply
Raleigh, NC-based AWG gains a Houston-based industrial gases and welding supplies distributor.
Sep 14th, 2020
62381759 2247356378675215 8703349993794174976 N
Zep Acquires Fellow Sanitation Products Supplier EcoClear
EcoClear will be integrated into AFCO, a division of Zep and a specialty chemical and sanitation provider that serves the food and beverage processing industry.
Sep 11th, 2020
2
Rust-Oleum Acquires Abrasives Supplier, Names New President
Two days apart, the protective paints and abrasives maker announced an acquisition and new company leadership.
Sep 4th, 2020
Brady Industries
Brady Industries Acquires Baltimore's Fitch Co.
Las Vegas-based Brady gains a fellow distributor of jansan supplies and equipment.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Industrial Valco's Los Angeles headquarters location.
MRO Master Distributor Industrial Valco Acquires Beric Valves
Los Angeles-based IV gains a Houston-based producer of cast and forged steel gate, globe, check and ball valves.
Sep 3rd, 2020