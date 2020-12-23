Brady Acquires Kerr Paper & Supply, Individual Foodservice

LAS VEGAS — Brady, a full-line janitorial supply, equipment, and foodservice distributor, announced the acquisition of Kerr Paper & Supply and Individual Foodservice on Dec. 21 and Dec. 14, respectively.

Based in Little Rock, AR, Kerr Paper & Supply is a jan/san distributor servicing central and northwest Arkansas. Barry Kerr will lead the team through the transition and will stay on as management in this market.

"The addition of Kerr expands Brady’s presence in the Arkansas market,” said Travis Brady, President of Brady. “Their experience and commitment to quality service will be a great addition.”

Bell, CA-based Individual FoodService (IFS) is a portfolio company of Kelso & Company and is a distributor of foodservice disposables and janitorial and sanitation products.

"The combination of Brady and IFS will result in one of the largest and most balanced providers of foodservice disposables and JanSan products, with true expertise in its space and revenues divided equally across both product portfolios," IIFS said. "The combined enterprise provides numerous benefits, including: the ability to cross-sell more complete and complementary product portfolios to our customers, further end market and geographic diversification, additional scale, a significant expansion of our distribution footprint with 38 combined facilities, and additional leadership talent and depth."

“We want to welcome Travis Brady and his entire team to the Kelso and IFS family,” commented Kenneth Sweder, chairman and CEO of IFS. “It is a pleasure to partner with Travis, who will assume a senior role at IFS in addition to maintaining his current role as President of Brady, and to work with such incredible associates across the Brady network. I’ve been fortunate to have known Travis for over a decade and have admired how he built a market-leading JanSan and foodservice business. Travis and his team will continue to lead and build Brady, and the Brady brand will remain unchanged. Over time, we will bring together the best of Brady’s and IFS’s capabilities and product offerings for the benefit of our customers.”

“I’m excited to partner with Kelso and IFS,” said Travis Brady, President of Brady Industries. “I look forward to working with Ken and his team to accelerate our growth by combining our resources and expertise, enhancing our national account value proposition, and deploying even more capital in support of acquisition activity. This partnership honors and enhances the 73-year Brady legacy and provides exciting opportunities for the entire Brady team.”