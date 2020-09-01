ID's August M&A Recap

Given the sentiment shared by major industrial distributors and suppliers during April through June — amid the worst of COVID-19's business impacts — it seemed the industrial supply sector was in for a severely crippled year in regards to activity in mergers & acquisitions. In their first and second quarter earnings reports, many such companies said or alluded that they would significantly curtail capital spending and put a freeze on M&A activity until market conditions became less volatile. Likewise, ID only tracked a handful of M&A announcements in this sector during April and May. However, things began to pick up somewhat in June and July and then further in August, which had far larger deals announced than in the previous few months.

August was bookended with Motion Industries announcing a pair of bolt-ons to begin the month and capped by multi-billion-dollar deals involving Builders FirstSource and Epicor. In-between, HD Supply announced a nearly $3 billion divestment, and other notable deals were abound in the industrial products sector.

Nevertheless, given the COVID-19 pandemic's lasting impacts on the US and world economy, coupled with a presidential election just two months away, it's likely that M&A activity will remain subdued through the remainder of the year. But August was certainly better than what we at ID expected as far as the amount and size of activity, so perhaps we'll see a decent amount of excitement down the stretch of 2020 after all.

Below, see what we covered in August, in chronological order of their announcement:





