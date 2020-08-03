July Industrial Supply M&A Recap

The past two months have shown that subdued M&A activity in the industry supply sector is likely here to stay for a while.

Aug 3rd, 2020
Mike Hockett
M&amp;a
iStock

When industrial supply merger & acquisition activity picked up in May following a paltry April, it seemed the sector was poised to return to near its pre-pandemic level. But the past two months have shown that not to be the case, as ID tracked 10 such deal announcements in June and only eight in July. That's still considerably better than April, but the lasting pandemic continues to curtail distributor and supplier capital spending and likely is postponing many planned deals. It appears this will continue for several months yet.

Below, see what we covered in July, in chronological order of their ID publication:

Many publicly-traded industrial distributors and suppliers stated their intention to substantially decrease capital expenditures and M&A activity as a means of cost-savings during ongoing impacts from COVID-19, so it's likely that the rate of M&A activity in this sector will remain considerably lower than usual through the rest of the year.

Check out our June M&A recap here

Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either wasn’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

If your company has M&A news to share, contact ID editor Mike Hockett at mhockett@ien.com.

As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
266808 436547616406505 966082092 O
B2B Industrial Packaging Makes Kansas City Acquisition
It's the 11th acquisition in as many years for the packaging supplies distributor.
Jul 16th, 2020
Mattsco Supply Company&apos;s Tulsa, OK location.
Mattsco Supply Acquires Tool Center Inc.
Eight months after going private, Tulsa-based Mattsco is rebranding as Mattsco Tool and entering the tooling market.
Jul 16th, 2020
Core &amp; Maina
Core & Main to Acquire Water Works Supply Co.
It will mark Core & Main’s 11th transaction since its carve-out from HD Supply in August 2017.
Jul 14th, 2020
Asdgsdg
American Producers Supply Acquires Northwest Tool
With this addition, American Producers now has 13 locations in the Midwest.
Jul 13th, 2020
Main Meridian33
Meridian Adhesives Acquires E-Chem
The company designs and manufactures epoxy polymer products for concrete.
Jul 2nd, 2020
Gpc Sp
Genuine Parts Co. Sells Office Products Unit S.P. Richards
GPC moves forward with two subsidiaries — NAPA Auto Parts and Motion Industries.
Jul 1st, 2020
I Stock 1181243794 5e34683398119 5e53f1906bb58 5e82468ff23af
June Industrial Supply M&A Recap
Led by a pair of Grainger divestments and WESCO officially buying Anixter, activity continued to pick up last month.
Jul 1st, 2020
Hz Web Banner
Ideal Tridon Acquires Hydra-Zorb
Hydra-Zorb is a supplier of pipe, hose, and tube clamping for the hydraulic, HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration markets.
Jun 26th, 2020
105494734 10158082919641026 5972339907183663456 O
DSG Announces Acquisition, New Facility
The building products distributor has acquired Sheboygan, WI-based Honald & La Page and moved its Sioux Falls, SD branch to a larger facility.
Jun 24th, 2020
Grainger China
Grainger to Divest Grainger China
The MRO products giant said the sale will better enable it to focus on key businesses and geographies.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Wesco Anixter
WESCO Completes $4.5B Acquisition of Anixter
Six months after WESCO initially bid for Anixter, the transaction is finally official.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Endries Internationaladf
Endries Acquires All-West Components & Fasteners
It's the second acquisition this year and fourth since the start of 2018 for Endries, No. 33 on ID's Big 50 List.
Jun 5th, 2020