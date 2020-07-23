Apex Merging With Fellow Manufacturer Rep Agency Avision

HERSHEY, PA — Apex Reps of Lemont, IL, has formally agreed to merge their organization into Avision Sales Group LLC. APEX is a relationship-focused outsourced sales and marketing company with expertise in the janitorial, safety and food service industries. Avision Sales Group is a manufacturer representative agency in the institutional, industrial and food service channels of distribution.

The combined company now offers sales and marketing services in 32 states throughout the entire East Coast, Southeast, Southwest and Central Regions of the United States. The enterprise serves the market with over 100 dedicated team members focused on delivering measurable results for all stakeholders.

“We are excited to tap into the resources developed by Avision Sales Group. The Avision team is a highly respected and talented group driven by process and a commitment to constant improvement” Apex President Joe Orednick stated. “This mirrors the Apex way. We look forward to providing our combined markets the very best in representation while maintaining the core of the Apex go-to-market strategy and the integrity of our industry relationships.”

Peter Henson, CPMR, CSBA, I.C.E., AAP, and Avision Sales Group CEO, stated, “we found the ideal partner with APEX. Adding Apex to our team reinforces our goal of aligning strategic human and capital resources across the channels we serve. This partnership will provide all stakeholders with incomparable sales and marketing capabilities today and in the future.”

Anthony Lasita, Avision COO, added, “The added value in bringing on Apex and their experience and professionalism is immense.” Lasita announced Joe Orednick will be President / CSO and Craig Miller will be a VP of Client Management. “Expanding the Leadership Team with our combined companies allows Avision Sales Group to continue to serve our Clients by adding new and fresh perspectives to a constantly changing market.”