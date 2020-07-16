PVF Distributor Mattsco Supply Acquires Tool Center Inc., Rebrands

Eight months after going private, Tulsa-based Mattsco is rebranding as Mattsco Tool and entering the tooling market.

Jul 16th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Mattsco Supply Company&apos;s Tulsa, OK location.
Mattsco Supply Company's Tulsa, OK location.
Google Maps

According to reports by TulsaWorld and COMPRESSORtech2, PVF products distributor Mattsco Supply has acquired fellow Tulsa-based Tool Center Inc. and will rebrand as Mattsco Tool.

The reports said that the rebranded Mattsco will be headed by CEO Bill Bowles, who was Tool Center's CEO. Mattsco Supply will transfer Tool Center assets over to Mattsco over the next few weeks. 

Mattsco plans to formally enter the tooling market by Aug. 10, and part of that is a new distribution agreement with Top Cat Air Tools for Mattsco to supply its industrial grinders, scalers and accessories to the manufacturing industry. Meanwhile, Mattsco has also signed a deal with Elliot Tool Technologies to supply tube installation and removal equipment, tube testers and plugs and other accessories for the heat exchanger and energy markets.

Mattsco Supply Company has been a distributor of pipes, valves and fittings for industrial and oilfield use since its founding in 1975. The company's Tulsa warehouse covers 98,000-square-feet, alongside seven acres of pipe yard.

The acquisition and new distribution agreements come eight months after Mattsco was sold to a group of private investors.

