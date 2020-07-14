Core & Main to Acquire New Jersey's Water Works Supply Co.

It will mark Core & Main’s 11th transaction since its carve-out from HD Supply in August 2017.

Jul 14th, 2020
Core & Main
Core &amp; Maina

ST. LOUIS —  Core & Main LP, a distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Water Works Supply Co. The acquisition will mark Core & Main’s 11th transaction since becoming an independent company in August 2017. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"As an essential business in water infrastructure, we’ve continued operations throughout the pandemic, while closely monitoring the industry activity in our local markets," said Steve LeClaire, CEO of Core & Main. "Our strong liquidity position allows us to pursue strategic growth opportunities like Water Works Supply Co. The company is healthy, well-run and aligns perfectly with our core business."

Founded in 1953, Water Works Supply Co. is a New Jersey-based waterworks distributor, serving industrial and municipal customers with a broad range of waterworks products and services, including PVC, copper, ductile iron and fusible pipe, as well as valves, fittings, hydrants and meters. Led by President James Schmutz since 1984, the company operates three branches in New Jersey.

"Jim has a great team with a proven track record of success,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “This acquisition will allow us to expand our customer base in New Jersey and grow our reach to better serve customers throughout the state. We look forward to combining our teams and welcoming the folks at Water Works Supply into the Core & Main family upon closing the transaction.”

"I am incredibly proud of the company we’ve built at Water Works Supply Co., which is now in its 68th year of operation. Our team is amongst the most experienced in the industry," said Jim Schmutz, president and owner of Water Works Supply Co. "We remain committed to offering a complete mix of waterworks products and providing the best possible service to our loyal customers. I am confident we have found the right home at Core & Main and am excited about the future for my team members who will have access to even greater developmental opportunities as part of the Core & Main family. While other companies expressed interest in acquiring Water Works Supply Co., Core & Main differentiated themselves throughout the sale process. I am thrilled to have found a great cultural fit for my team members. They will have an opportunity to provide our customers an expanded portfolio of products and services, and will benefit from Core & Main’s national presence and advanced technology platform."

St. Louis-based Core & Main has more than 275 locations nationwide, offering municipalities and contractors local expertise backed by a national supply chain operated by 3,500+ associates.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Hz Web Banner
Ideal Tridon Acquires Hydra-Zorb
Hydra-Zorb is a supplier of pipe, hose, and tube clamping for the hydraulic, HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration markets.
Jun 26th, 2020
105494734 10158082919641026 5972339907183663456 O
DSG Announces Acquisition, New Facility
The building products distributor has acquired Sheboygan, WI-based Honald & La Page and moved its Sioux Falls, SD branch to a larger facility.
Jun 24th, 2020
Grainger China
Grainger to Divest Grainger China
The MRO products giant said the sale will better enable it to focus on key businesses and geographies.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Wesco Anixter
WESCO Completes $4.5B Acquisition of Anixter
Six months after WESCO initially bid for Anixter, the transaction is finally official.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Endries Internationaladf
Endries Acquires All-West Components & Fasteners
It's the second acquisition this year and fourth since the start of 2018 for Endries, No. 33 on ID's Big 50 List.
Jun 5th, 2020
Glebar Everite
Glebar Acquires Everite Machine Products
The news comes five months after Glebar's acquisition of Tridex Technology, a fellow electrochemical grinding provider.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Sandvika
Sandvik Acquires QCT's Cutting Tools Division
The cutting tools unit of Mexico-based Quimmco Centro Tecnológico (QCT) will be a part of Seco Tools within Sandvik Machining Solutions.
Jun 1st, 2020
Merger I Stock
April/May Industrial Supply M&A Recap
While April was nearly an empty field of M&A activity in industrial supply, May showed signs of life.
Jun 1st, 2020
Mars Supply Logoasd
Acquisition, New Website for Mars Supply
Mars boosts its Minnesota and Midwest presence by adding nearby MTS, based 10 miles to the East of Mars' Bloomington headquarters.
Jun 1st, 2020
Dafgsdfgasdfa
DGI Supply to Acquire Production Tool & Supply
DGI grows in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin by adding the distributor of MRO, cutting tools and material handling products.
May 29th, 2020
In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo the logo for General Electric appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
GE Sells Iconic Lighting Division
GE Lighting has been around for almost 130 years.
May 27th, 2020
Industrial Threaded Products
Industrial Threaded Products Acquires Custom Fastener Maker
Distributor ITP gains a custom fastener manufacturer in the nearby Los Angeles metro.
May 18th, 2020