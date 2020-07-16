B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires All Packaging Company in Kansas City

It's the 11th acquisition in as many years for the packaging supplies distributor.

Jul 16th, 2020
ADDISON, IL — B2B Industrial Packaging has announced the acquisition of All Packaging Company, Inc. a Kansas City, Mo. industrial packaging supply distributor. This is the 11th major acquisition in as many years for the company.

"We are pleased the All Packaging team is joining our fast-growing company and are excited to work with them to serve their clients with the same incredible service and support that B2B Industrial Packaging is known for," said Bill Drake, president of B2B Industrial Packaging.

B2 B Industrial Packaging AIn addition to client service, All Packaging’s clients can look forward to additional support resources, expansive expertise and a comprehensive selection of traditional and packaging equipment and supplies.

The All Packaging staff will be relocated to the 76,000-square-foot B2B Industrial Packaging facility in nearby Lenexa, KS.

The company's previously 11 acquisitions over the past 11 years include Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems and Empire West Solutions in California; Central Packaging in Kansas; Alpine Packaging in Oregon; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, and All Packaging, Inc. in South Chicago.

“We are all looking forward to getting off to a great start with All Packaging’s employees and clients,” Drake said. “All Packaging has an excellent reputation for us to build on.”

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film and fasteners to clients throughout the US and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire US. Starting business in 2004, the company is headquarters are in Addison, IL with additional locations in Fort Worth, TX; Houston; Salinas and Hayward, CA; Los Angeles; Portland, OR; Eugene, OR; Seattle; and Kansas City, KS. 

