June Industrial Supply M&A Recap

Led by a pair of Grainger divestments and WESCO officially buying Anixter, activity continued to pick up last month.

Jul 1st, 2020
Mike Hockett
While we can fully expect mergers and acquisitions in the industrial supply space to remain subdued for the rest of 2020, it was nice to see a flurry of activity during the first half of June before things quieted down again. Completed deals, as well as news of company expansions and divestments kept us busy. The top news was led by a pair of Grainger international investments and WESCO International's long-awaited completed acquisition of fellow large distributor Anixter International.

Below, see what we covered in June, in chronological order:

Many publicly-traded industrial distributors and suppliers stated their intention to substantially decrease capital expenditures and M&A activity as a means of cost-savings during ongoing impacts from COVID-19, so it's likely that the rate of M&A activity in this sector will remain considerably lower than usual through the rest of the year.

Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either wasn’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

Wesco Anixter
WESCO Completes $4.5B Acquisition of Anixter
Six months after WESCO initially bid for Anixter, the transaction is finally official.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Endries Internationaladf
Endries Acquires All-West Components & Fasteners
It's the second acquisition this year and fourth since the start of 2018 for Endries, No. 33 on ID's Big 50 List.
Jun 5th, 2020
Glebar Everite
Glebar Acquires Everite Machine Products
The news comes five months after Glebar's acquisition of Tridex Technology, a fellow electrochemical grinding provider.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Sandvika
Sandvik Acquires QCT's Cutting Tools Division
The cutting tools unit of Mexico-based Quimmco Centro Tecnológico (QCT) will be a part of Seco Tools within Sandvik Machining Solutions.
Jun 1st, 2020
Merger I Stock
April/May Industrial Supply M&A Recap
While April was nearly an empty field of M&A activity in industrial supply, May showed signs of life.
Jun 1st, 2020
Mars Supply Logoasd
Acquisition, New Website for Mars Supply
Mars boosts its Minnesota and Midwest presence by adding nearby MTS, based 10 miles to the East of Mars' Bloomington headquarters.
Jun 1st, 2020
Dafgsdfgasdfa
DGI Supply to Acquire Production Tool & Supply
DGI grows in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin by adding the distributor of MRO, cutting tools and material handling products.
May 29th, 2020
In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo the logo for General Electric appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
GE Sells Iconic Lighting Division
GE Lighting has been around for almost 130 years.
May 27th, 2020
Industrial Threaded Products
Industrial Threaded Products Acquires Custom Fastener Maker
Distributor ITP gains a custom fastener manufacturer in the nearby Los Angeles metro.
May 18th, 2020
Cline Tool Sfasd
Cline Tool Makes Acquisition, Expands Distributorship
Custom tool manufacturer and distributor Cline Tool acquires a modular boring system supplier and now is a master distributor for a precision-engineered tools maker.
May 12th, 2020
Adfgadf
ECM Industries Acquires ILSCO
ILSCO will become part of ECM, which consists of brands Gardner Bender, Sperry Instruments, King Innovation and Bergen Industries.
May 4th, 2020
Wesco Anixter
Mexico Approves WESCO-Anixter Merger
It was one of the final hurdles left to clear in the $4.5 billion megadeal.
May 4th, 2020