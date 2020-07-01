June Industrial Supply M&A Recap

While we can fully expect mergers and acquisitions in the industrial supply space to remain subdued for the rest of 2020, it was nice to see a flurry of activity during the first half of June before things quieted down again. Completed deals, as well as news of company expansions and divestments kept us busy. The top news was led by a pair of Grainger international investments and WESCO International's long-awaited completed acquisition of fellow large distributor Anixter International.

Below, see what we covered in June, in chronological order:

Many publicly-traded industrial distributors and suppliers stated their intention to substantially decrease capital expenditures and M&A activity as a means of cost-savings during ongoing impacts from COVID-19, so it's likely that the rate of M&A activity in this sector will remain considerably lower than usual through the rest of the year.

Check out our April/May M&A recap here

Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either wasn’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

If your company has M&A news to share, contact ID editor Mike Hockett at mhockett@ien.com.

As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.