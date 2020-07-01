June Industrial Supply M&A Recap

While we can fully expect mergers and acquisitions in the industrial supply space to remain subdued for the rest of 2020, it was nice to see a flurry of activity during the first half of June before things quieted down again. Completed deals, as well as news of company expansions and divestments kept us busy. The top news was led by a pair of Grainger international investments and WESCO International's long-awaited completed acquisition of fellow large distributor Anixter International.
Below, see what we covered in June, in chronological order:
- Mars Supply Acquires Machine Tool Supply, Launching New Website - posted June 1
- Sandvik Acquires QCT's Cutting Tools Division - posted June 1
- Grainger Divesting Fabory to Dutch Firm - posted June 2
- Glebar Acquires Everite Machine Products - posted June 3
- Endries International Continues Aggressive Growth, Acquires All-West Components & Fasteners - posted June 5
- Following Fabory Sale, Grainger to Divest Grainger China - posted June 22
- WESCO Completes $4.5 Billion Acquisition of Anixter - posted June 22
- Dakota Supply Group Announces Acquisition, New Facility - posted June 24
- Ideal Tridon Subsidiary ZSi-Foster Acquires Hydra-Zorb - posted June 26
- Genuine Parts Co. Sells Office Products Unit S.P. Richards - posted July 1, but announced by GPC on June 30
Many publicly-traded industrial distributors and suppliers stated their intention to substantially decrease capital expenditures and M&A activity as a means of cost-savings during ongoing impacts from COVID-19, so it's likely that the rate of M&A activity in this sector will remain considerably lower than usual through the rest of the year.
Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either wasn’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.
