Endries International Continues Aggressive Growth, Acquires All-West Components & Fasteners

It's the second acquisition this year and fourth since the start of 2018 for Endries, No. 33 on ID's Big 50 List.

Jun 5th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Endries International

Brillion, WI-based fastener products distributor Endries International announced June 2 that it has acquired Washington State-based All-West Components & Fasteners Inc. — continuing the company's aggressive growth.

Founded in Seattle in 1978, All-West and its 24 employees operate from a headquarters in Auburn, WA and branches in Spokane, WA and Boise, ID. The company was started by current CEO Rick Peterson, who is a past president of both the Pacific-West Fastener Association and STAFDA. Rick's Brother Mark joined the company in 1982 and has been its president since 2015. Endries noted that over the past 30 years, All-West has been focused on serving OEM customers and providing technical fastener solutions as an ISO 9001-certified company.

“We are excited with the top-level team of associates that will be joining the Endries family," said Endries president Steve Endries. "The cultural and customer service philosophies that Rick & Mark have built aligns perfectly with the foundation at Endries. This acquisition will enhance Endries' ability to grow our business with the combined expansion of our product offerings and geographic footprint that All-West brings in the Pacific Northwest.”

It marks the second acquisition of 2020 for Endries, a distributor of fasteners and Class-C parts that serves industrial OEMs worldwide that was No. 33 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List with $347 million in 2018 sales. In January, Endries announced that acquisition of Morgan Hill, CA-based Fastener Service Corporation.

Endries was purchased from Ferguson Enterprises in May 2017 by Nautic Partners and made two acquisitions in 2018 — Branam Fastening Systems Inc. and Legacy Fastener & Supply — before Endries was sold to investment adviser MSD Partners in December 2018. In February 2019, Endries acquired Lynchburg, VA-based Industrial Products Company and opened a  100,000-square-foot distribution operation in Elgin, IL later that year.

Endries has eight US and international distribution centers, stocking more than 500,000 SKUs overall. It operates primarily through a vendor-managed-inventory model, managing C-part categories for its customers across via replenishment systems.


