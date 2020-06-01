April/May Industrial Supply M&A Recap

The industrial supply sector began 2020 with a flurry of merger & acquisition activity, with Industrial Distribution covering 20 such news items in January and 21 in February. But things came to a near halt in March once COVID-19 pandemic business impacts began throughout the US. ID posted only five M&A news items in March, and only two in April — leading me to not even posting a standalone M&A recap for April.

But as conditions improved throughout May and many businesses begin resuming higher production levels, activity seems to be picking up again. ID covered four acquisitions in the industrial supply space during May, and June began with another.

Below, see what we covered in April and May, in reverse chronological order:

Many publicly-traded industrial distributors and suppliers stated their intention to substantially decrease capital expenditures and M&A activity as a means of cost-savings during ongoing impacts from COVID-19, so it's likely that M&A activity in this sector will remain subdued through most of the rest of the year.

