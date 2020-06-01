April/May Industrial Supply M&A Recap

While April was nearly an empty field of M&A activity in industrial supply, May showed signs of life.

Jun 1st, 2020
Mike Hockett
Merger I Stock
iStock

The industrial supply sector began 2020 with a flurry of merger & acquisition activity, with Industrial Distribution covering 20 such news items in January and 21 in February. But things came to a near halt in March once COVID-19 pandemic business impacts began throughout the US. ID posted only five M&A news items in March, and only two in April — leading me to not even posting a standalone M&A recap for April.

But as conditions improved throughout May and many businesses begin resuming higher production levels, activity seems to be picking up again. ID covered four acquisitions in the industrial supply space during May, and June began with another

Below, see what we covered in April and May, in reverse chronological order:

Many publicly-traded industrial distributors and suppliers stated their intention to substantially decrease capital expenditures and M&A activity as a means of cost-savings during ongoing impacts from COVID-19, so it's likely that M&A activity in this sector will remain subdued through most of the rest of the year.

Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either wasn’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo the logo for General Electric appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
GE Sells Iconic Lighting Division
GE Lighting has been around for almost 130 years.
May 27th, 2020
Industrial Threaded Products
Industrial Threaded Products Acquires Custom Fastener Maker
Distributor ITP gains a custom fastener manufacturer in the nearby Los Angeles metro.
May 18th, 2020
Cline Tool Sfasd
Cline Tool Makes Acquisition, Expands Distributorship
Custom tool manufacturer and distributor Cline Tool acquires a modular boring system supplier and now is a master distributor for a precision-engineered tools maker.
May 12th, 2020
Adfgadf
ECM Industries Acquires ILSCO
ILSCO will become part of ECM, which consists of brands Gardner Bender, Sperry Instruments, King Innovation and Bergen Industries.
May 4th, 2020
Wesco Anixter
Mexico Approves WESCO-Anixter Merger
It was one of the final hurdles left to clear in the $4.5 billion megadeal.
May 4th, 2020
Ci
C.I. Thornburg Acquires Viking Supply
West Virginia-based C.I. Thornburg, also known as CITGO, adds a Kentucky-based distributor of PVF products for water and wastewater markets.
Apr 20th, 2020
Wesco Anixter
Anixter Shareholders OK WESCO Deal
It's a penultimate step in the merger that will form a combined $17 billion distributor of electrical and industrial products.
Apr 10th, 2020
Win Supplyasdf
Winsupply Acquires May Supply
The plumbing, water system materials and kitchen/bath fixture distributor is the fifth acquisition announced by Winsupply since early December 2019.
Apr 6th, 2020
I Stock 1181243794 5e34683398119 5e53f1906bb58
March 2020 Industrial Supply M&A Recap
After a roaring January and February, M&A news was slim pickings as COVID-19 severely disrupted March business activity.
Apr 1st, 2020
Fastenal Apex
Fastenal Buys Assets of Apex Ind. Technologies
Fastenal and Apex have been collaborating on industrial vending solutions since 2008.
Mar 31st, 2020
Hd Supply Dflgs
HD Supply Postpones Separation; CEO Waives Salary
HD is deferring its planned separation due to market uncertainties caused by COVID-19, but remains committed to it.
Mar 30th, 2020
