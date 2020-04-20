C.I. Thornburg Acquires Fellow Waterworks Distributor Viking Supply

HUNTINGTON, WV — Jeffrey Morrison, CEO of C.I. Thornburg Co., Inc. announced April 16 that the organization, also known as CITCO, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hebron, KY-based Viking Supply to better serve their customers and grow within their operational market area.

C.I. Thornburg Co. is a family-owned and operated company focused on distribution of products in the water and wastewater markets. Viking Supply specializes in water and sewer pipe products for municipalities and all types of contractors.

Based in Huntington, WV, C.I. Thornburg maintains offices in Lexington and also serves Bowling Green, KY, Bridgeport, WV and Nashville, TN. With this acquisition, CITCO grows into its third-generation in business and looks to expand their market area into Indiana and Ohio.

In a letter to their employees, Jeff Morrison shared excitement about the acquisition: “This will give us the opportunity for growth right away and will give us further opportunities as we add out diverse portfolio of products and services to Viking’s already successful business.”

The planned integration begins immediately with the sale’s finalization. A seamless transition will follow for stakeholders and vendor partners. CITCO anticipates adding five new team members to their staff as they integrate with Viking’s family culture, reputation, values and expertise.

CITCO was founded in 1931 in Huntington and has grown to employ more than 100 people across five full-service branches. Founded in 1977 by Paul Brown, Viking Supply Inc. began as an industrial supplier and was sold to Jim Parsons in 2000. Their current market area is Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.