Winsupply Acquires Virginia's May Supply

The plumbing, water system materials and kitchen/bath fixture distributor is the fifth acquisition announced by Winsupply since early December 2019.

Winsupply
Apr 6th, 2020
Making its fifth bolt-on in about a five-month span, Winsupply announced Monday that it has acquired the assets of May Supply, a wholesale and retail distributor of plumbing and water system materials, and kitchen and bath design fixtures. The company serves customers throughout west central Virginia from a primary location in Harrisonburg, VA and a second location in Ruckersville, VA.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

May Supply Logo 1000 X 1000May Supply has been incorporated as Winsupply of Harrisonburg VA, but will continue to do business as May Supply. The company becomes part of the Winsupply Family of Companies.

May Supply offers plumbing and wastewater solutions. Winsupply notes that May Supply's Harrisonburg location includes a large showroom with kitchen and bath design professionals. The company also provides sales of waterers that are freshwater sources for livestock in the agriculture market in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, along with certified well water testing.

Charles “Chuck” May, a second-generation owner, becomes president of May Supply and is purchasing equity in the company under Winsupply’s shared ownership business model. May was formerly operations manager.

“May Supply is well-known for outstanding service that includes the best solutions, product selection and knowledge base throughout its market,” said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Acquisitions Group.

“We are all excited to be part of a larger organization, but still be able to operate independently,” May said. “Winsupply gave the stockholders a fair deal and treated the new employees to more opportunity.”

Monday's news is just the latest in a flurry of recent activity for Dayton, OH-based Winsupply, a distributor of industrial, plumbing and HVAC products that was No. 7 on Industrial Distribution’s 2019 Big 50 List. In early December, the company announced the acquisition of Industrial Equipment & Parts (Plymouth, MN), followed by acquisition announcements of Rosen Plumbing Supply (Tacoma, WA) in early January; plumbing distributor Morgan Brothers Supply (Daytona Beach, FL) in early February and industrial PVF distributor ASAP Industrial Supply (Fontana, CA) on March 4. Besides acquisitions, Winsupply announced the opening of Quad Cities Winwater on Jan. 31; the opening of its new Jacksonville, FL distribution center on Feb. 12; and the opening of Tri State Winsupply (Dubuque, IA) on Feb. 18.

