Winsupply Acquires Plumbing Distributor Morgan Brothers Supply

It's Winsupply's second announced deal already this year, and third since early December.

Mike Hockett
Feb 5th, 2020
Asdf

Dayton, OH-based plumbing and industrial distributor Winsupply is staying on the acquisition trail, with the company on Wednesday already announcing its second bolt-on addition on Wednesday.

Winsupply — No. 7 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List — said it has closed on the purchase of Morgan Brothers Supply, a plumbing wholesale distributor primarily serving central and northern Florida out of seven locations in the state. Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1080, Morgan Brothers Supply has nearly 120 employees that serve plumbing and general contractors, developers, homeowners and correctional institutions. The company has six plumbing showrooms.

Morgan Brothers Supply was founded in 1980 and has grown rapidly to seven locations and nearly 120 employees to serve plumbing contractors and general contractors, developers, homeowners and correctional institutions. The company has six plumbing showrooms. Company founders Russell and Peter Morgan sold their interest in the company to Winsupply.

Arnold Hardy, previously sales manager at Morgan Brothers, becomes president of the company, which will continue to do business as Morgan Brothers Supply. Hardy has 36 years of experience in the plumbing wholesale industry including his last 25 years at Morgan Brothers. He plans to purchase equity in the newly-acquired company and share ownership with Winsupply Inc., the majority owner.

"Morgan Brothers Supply has delivered sales growth that has easily exceeded the pace of overall economic growth in the highly attractive Florida market," said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Acquisitions Group. "The credit goes to the staff under Arnold who are highly-trained, knowledgeable and solutions-oriented people providing high levels of customer service. The leaders at each of their locations in Ocala, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, Gainesville, Crystal River, Jacksonville and Orange City average nearly 20 years' experience each."

Hardy said he welcomes the opportunity for ownership. "I look forward to the opportunity of working and growing with Winsupply and also the future of ownership and all that the company has to offer," Hardy said. "Our employees are excited about the future with Winsupply and look forward to joining a company that will enable us to continue to grow and develop our company with tremendous buying power and the support of their new distribution center in Jacksonville."

In early January, Winsupply announced the acquisition of plumbing/heating supplies distributor Rosen Supply. About a month earlier, Winsupply announced the acquisition of pumps supplier Industrial Equipment & Parts.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Danfoss Eaton Rotation 5e277b304b6fd
Danfoss to Acquire Eaton Hydraulics
Eaton Hydraulics had total 2019 sales of $2.2 billion and employs about 11,000 people.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Slid0 Fulla
Midland Industries Acquires Stainless Adapters
Located in Houston, Stainless supplies premium, stainless steel hydraulic adapters and pipe fittings to a diverse set of end markets.
Jan 14th, 2020
Crosby Feubo Featured
Material Handling Supplier Crosby Acquires Feubo
Crosby, a supplier of lifting, rigging and material handling hardware, has acquired Hattingen, Germany-based offshore mooring component supplier Feubo.
Jan 14th, 2020
Combined
Power Grid Components Makes Acquisition
Royal manufactures substation and transmission group-operated disconnect switches, substation and distribution hookstick disconnects and substation power connectors.
Jan 14th, 2020
Wajaxa
Wajax Acquires Northpoint Technical Services
NorthPoint was formed in 2018 as a national electro-mechanical services provider and serves a broad range of resource and industrial customers.
Jan 13th, 2020
Anixter jpga
WESCO, Anixter Announce $4.5B Merger
The bidding battle over electrical, security and data communication products distributor Anixter appears to finally have a conclusion
Jan 13th, 2020
Woodward Logo Png Transparenta
Aero Suppliers Woodward, Hexcel to Merge
The new company, called Woodward Hexcel, will generate more than $5 billion in annual sales with a market capitalization nearing $14 billion.
Jan 13th, 2020
Brushes Wide
Malish Corp. Acquires Abtex Corp.
Based in Dresden, NY, Abtex is a producer of customized, integrated machine and brush deburring solutions for the manufacturing industry.
Jan 10th, 2020
Tributea
Volaris Group Acquires Tribute
Based in Hudson, OH, Tribute Software provides integrated ERP software solutions to help industrial distributors.
Jan 10th, 2020
I Stock 1092071308
Anixter Says WESCO's Offer is Better
It's the latest development in a bidding battle for Anixter between electrical/industrial distributor WESCO International and private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 9th, 2020
Fullerton 1200x624
Fullerton Tool Acquires Carbro Corp.
Based in Lawndale, CA, Carbro is a fellow supplier of solid carbide rotary tools.
Jan 8th, 2020
Imperial Dade Horizontal Rgb
Imperial Dade Adds American Paper & Plastics
The news comes two days after the foodservice and janitorial products distributor announced the addition of Wagner Supply Company.
Jan 8th, 2020
1200px Sandvik svg Werw
Sandvik Acquires Thermaltek
With $13 million in 2019 sales, Concord, NC-based Thermaltek adds to the Kanthal business under Sandvik's Materials Technology segment.
Jan 8th, 2020
Winsupplysdfa
Winsupply Acquires Rosen Supply
Rosen Supply has six locations serving the Greater Puget Sound region, including five distributor branches.
Jan 8th, 2020