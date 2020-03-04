Winsupply Stays on Acquisition Trail, Adds ASAP Industrial Supply

It's the fourth acquisition announced by the industrial, plumbing and waterworks distributor since the start of December 2019.

Mike Hockett
Mar 4th, 2020
Making its fourth bolt-on in about a four-month span, Winsupply announced Wednesday that it has acquired the assets of ASAP Industrial Supply, an industrial pipes, valves and fittings distributor serving the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company was founded in 2008.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Joining the Winsupply Family of Companies, Fontana, CA-based ASAP Industrial Supply will change its name to Inland Empire Windustrial.

633043 1402714546386“ASAP Industrial Supply has a strong presence in the Inland Empire and this acquisition fills a market need for Winsupply in serving industrial customers from Riverside to Fontana to San Bernardino,” said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Acquisitions Group.

Jason Johnson becomes president of Inland Empire Windustrial and is purchasing equity in the company under Winsupply’s shared ownership business model. According to Winsupply, Johnson is a former upper level executive in the restaurant industry who has been in Winsupply’s training program for prospective local company owners over the past year.

Wednesday’s news is just the latest in a flurry of recent activity for Dayton, OH-based Winsupply, a distributor of industrial, plumbing and HVAC products that was No. 7 on Industrial Distribution’s 2019 Big 50 List. In early December, the company announced the acquisition of Industrial Equipment & Parts (Plymouth, MN), followed by acquisition announcements of Rosen Plumbing Supply (Tacoma, WA) in early January and fellow plumbing distributor Morgan Brothers Supply (Daytona Beach, FL) in early February. Besides acquisitions, Winsupply announced the opening of Quad Cities Winwater on Jan. 31; the opening of its new Jacksonville, FL distribution center on Feb. 12; and the opening of Tri State Winsupply (Dubuque, IA) on Feb. 18.

