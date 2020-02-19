Winsupply Opens New Jacksonville Distribution Center

DAYTON, OH — Winsupply, one of the nation’s largest distributors of construction and industrial supplies and equipment, celebrated the grand opening of its newest regional distribution center, a 272,000-square-foot facility in Jacksonville, FL.

Winsupply Support Services group president John McKenzie said the distribution center is Winsupply’s fifth major regional distribution center (RDC) joining Winsupply RDCs in Dayton, OH; Denver; Middletown, CT; and Richmond, VA.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the distribution facility, its design and construction management by Pattillo Industrial Real Estate,” McKenzie said. “This is such an important region for Winsupply and speed to market is essential to meeting our customers’ expectations. The new distribution center means shorter delivery times to our local companies in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina.”

Pattillo Industrial Real Estate developed Westside Industrial Park. The distribution center sits on 22.3 acres at 6282 Imeson Road.

Winsupply was No. 7 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List. Headquartered in Dayton, OH, the privately-held company has more than 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states. Collectively, Winsupply is known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies” and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, APCO and other regional suppliers the company has acquired. In the family are companies conducting B2B wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication.