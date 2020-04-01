March 2020 Industrial Supply M&A Recap

Industrial Distribution's past two monthly recaps of merger & acquisition news in the industrial supply market included 40+ items — 21 in February and 20 in January. But if you came here expecting to find a similar rundown for March, you'll be sorely disappointed. The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on capital spending appears to be in full force among US industrial activity, resulting in a scant few items in this month's recap.

In fact, there were just five M&A-related news items ID reported on during March, and there was a four week gap between the first three and the last two. Those items are below:

Better late than never, at least March went out with a bang, in terms of the Fastenal and HD Supply news. The minuscule amount of M&A announcements in March certainly wasn't for lack of reporting. Despite ID's numerous news sources we use to find such M&A news, there was simply none to be had after the first week of the month. It appears industrial distributors and suppliers got ahead of the curve when it came to business shutdowns amid virus safety measures that ramped up over the past three weeks, either pausing or delaying planned acquisition and expansion activity.

Stay safe out there.