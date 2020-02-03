January 2020 Industrial Supply M&A Recap

With so much M&A activity in the industrial supply space, it’s easy to miss deal announcements here and there. Here's what happened in January.

Mike Hockett
Feb 3rd, 2020
So, at the start of each month, ID will provide a monthly rundown of all the M&A news we've posted in the previous month in one item so that you can get caught up on everything in one place.

Here’s what was announced in January, in order of newest to oldest:

ID posted an even 20 news items about M&A activity in January. This is by no means a complete list of every M&A deal announced in the industrial supply space in January. Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either wasn’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

Crosby Feubo Featured
Material Handling Supplier Crosby Acquires Feubo
Crosby, a supplier of lifting, rigging and material handling hardware, has acquired Hattingen, Germany-based offshore mooring component supplier Feubo.
Jan 14th, 2020
Combined
Power Grid Components Makes Acquisition
Royal manufactures substation and transmission group-operated disconnect switches, substation and distribution hookstick disconnects and substation power connectors.
Jan 14th, 2020
Wajaxa
Wajax Acquires Northpoint Technical Services
NorthPoint was formed in 2018 as a national electro-mechanical services provider and serves a broad range of resource and industrial customers.
Jan 13th, 2020
Anixter jpga
WESCO, Anixter Announce $4.5B Merger
The bidding battle over electrical, security and data communication products distributor Anixter appears to finally have a conclusion
Jan 13th, 2020
Woodward Logo Png Transparenta
Aero Suppliers Woodward, Hexcel to Merge
The new company, called Woodward Hexcel, will generate more than $5 billion in annual sales with a market capitalization nearing $14 billion.
Jan 13th, 2020
Brushes Wide
Malish Corp. Acquires Abtex Corp.
Based in Dresden, NY, Abtex is a producer of customized, integrated machine and brush deburring solutions for the manufacturing industry.
Jan 10th, 2020
Tributea
Volaris Group Acquires Tribute
Based in Hudson, OH, Tribute Software provides integrated ERP software solutions to help industrial distributors.
Jan 10th, 2020
I Stock 1092071308
Anixter Says WESCO's Offer is Better
It's the latest development in a bidding battle for Anixter between electrical/industrial distributor WESCO International and private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 9th, 2020
Fullerton 1200x624
Fullerton Tool Acquires Carbro Corp.
Based in Lawndale, CA, Carbro is a fellow supplier of solid carbide rotary tools.
Jan 8th, 2020
Imperial Dade Horizontal Rgb
Imperial Dade Adds American Paper & Plastics
The news comes two days after the foodservice and janitorial products distributor announced the addition of Wagner Supply Company.
Jan 8th, 2020
1200px Sandvik svg Werw
Sandvik Acquires Thermaltek
With $13 million in 2019 sales, Concord, NC-based Thermaltek adds to the Kanthal business under Sandvik's Materials Technology segment.
Jan 8th, 2020
Winsupplysdfa
Winsupply Acquires Rosen Supply
Rosen Supply has six locations serving the Greater Puget Sound region, including five distributor branches.
Jan 8th, 2020
Usa Harness Opt Logo2
Optronics Acquires USA Harness
The move is the latest for Optronics in its business broadening beyond commercial vehicle lighting.
Jan 7th, 2020
Viking Electric Vrt Rgb Posa
Two Sonepar USA Distributors to Merge
Brook operates three branches in and around Chicago, while Minneapolis-based Viking has 21 locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Jan 7th, 2020