January 2020 Industrial Supply M&A Recap

With so much M&A activity in the industrial supply space, it’s easy to miss deal announcements here and there (unless you’re an avid reader of Industrial Distribution, of course). So, at the start of each month, ID will provide a monthly rundown of all the M&A news we’ve posted in the previous month in one item so that you can get caught up on everything in one place.
Here’s what was announced in January, in order of newest to oldest:
- Stanley Black & Decker to acquire Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing for up to $1.5 billion - posted Jan. 29
- Danfoss to Acquire Eaton Hydraulics for $3.3 Billion – posted Jan. 22
- Klinger Acquires Industrial Sealing Supplier GPI – posted Jan. 22
- Ohio Transmission Corp. Grows Repair Offerings, Adds Laron Inc. – posted Jan. 22
- Midland Industries Acquires Stainless Adapters – posted Jan. 14
- Material Handling Supplier Crosby Acquires Feubo – posted Jan. 14
- Power Grid Components Acquires Royal Switchgear Manufacturing Company – posted Jan. 14
- WESCO & Anixter to Merge, Form $17B Distributor – posted Jan. 13
- Wajax Acquires Electro-Mechanical Provider Northpoint Technical Services – posted Jan. 13
- Aerospace and Defense Suppliers Woodward, Hexcel Combining – posted Jan. 13
- Malish Corp. Acquires Fellow Industrial Brush Supplier Abtex – posted Jan. 10
- Volaris Group Acquires Distributor ERP Provider Tribute – posted Jan. 10
- Fullerton Tool Expands to West Coast, Acquires Carbro Corp. – posted Jan. 8
- Imperial Dade Completes 2nd Acquisition This Week, Adds American Paper & Plastics – posted Jan. 8
- Sandvik Acquires Furnace Systems and Metallic Heating Elements Supplier Thermaltek – posted Jan. 8
- Winsupply Acquires Plumbing/Heating Distributor Rosen Supply – posted Jan. 8
- Optronics Acquires USA Harness – posted Jan. 7
- Sonepar USA's Brook Electrical to Merge With Viking Electric – posted Jan. 7
- Foodservice/JanSan Distributor Imperial Dade Acquires Wagner Supply Company – posted Jan. 6
- Allied Bearing & Supply Acquires Stephens-Harris Associates – posted Jan. 2
ID posted an even 20 news items about M&A activity in January. This is by no means a complete list of every M&A deal announced in the industrial supply space in January. Despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either wasn’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.
The best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news? Make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.