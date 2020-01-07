Optronics Acquires USA Harness

The move is the latest for Optronics in its business broadening beyond commercial vehicle lighting.

Optronics
Jan 7th, 2020
Usa Harness Opt Logo2

TULSA, OK — Optronics International, a manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty LED vehicle lighting, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Texas-based USA Harness,. A provider in trailer harnesses and electronic control systems, USA Harness serves the global transportation industry with its USA-PLUS Sealed Modular Wiring Harness System and its patented USA-PLUS Modular Connection System. With its unique O-ring-style seal and secondary lock pin design, the USA-PLUS Modular Connection System has been tested and proven to perform at three times the industry standard.

USA Harness was founded in 1991 in Winnsboro, TX.

The acquisition makes Optronics the newest of only a few manufacturers capable of fully serving the light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry with both lighting and harness technologies. The industry will benefit from increased competition and a broader array of advanced, integrated, modular power delivery and lighting solutions.

“In less than a decade, Optronics has dramatically changed the competitive landscape in commercial vehicle lighting with its focus on technological innovation, broader options and greater value, and we’re about to do the same with harnesses,” said Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International. “OEMs have become ever more adamant in encouraging us to enter the harness side of the business, because the competition in that segment has remained so limited.”

Optronics is already a respected harness manufacturer on three continents and is the undisputed leader in Australia. Coupled with its diverse international background and experience, the newly-acquired engineering and manufacturing capabilities of USA Harness will position Optronics to hit the ground running in North America, while fully leveraging its synergies as a global lighting and harness supplier.

“We have watched Optronics’ exponential growth over the years and have engineered more and more harness systems for use exclusively with their lighting,” said Debby Thompson, interim president of USA Harness. “Though we’ll continue to produce harness systems that interface with all major lighting manufacturers, we’re excited to now be able to offer a fully integrated modular power delivery and lighting solution.”

Optronics is committed to its global manufacturing culture, and according to company officials, the acquisition of a U.S.-based harness manufacturing capability gives the company even greater supply chain latitude.

“Just like the OEMs we serve, we’re going to manufacture harness and lighting systems wherever it makes the most sense,” Johnson said.  

“Miller Industries is a publicly-traded global manufacturer with facilities in the United States, England and France,” said Will Miller, president and Co-CEO of Miller Industries. “Optronics already has lighting and harness systems on some of the world’s most respected commercial vehicle brands, and we see this move as a natural progression for a global tier-one supplier.”

With their blended experience, both companies will begin selling integrated modular lighting and harness systems from day one. Targeted manufacturers include those making heavy-duty dry van, reefer, tank, car haul and flatbed trailers, as well as those making light- to medium-duty trailers. Heavy-duty truck and body manufacturers will also be a focus, as will heavy-duty off-highway vehicles, armored couriers and other specialized vocational equipment manufacturers.

“We’re excited to see more competition come to the commercial vehicle lighting and harness business,” said Andy Tanner, president of Talbert Manufacturing. “Knowing Optronics, I expect this move to benefit my company, my customers and the industry as a whole.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Viking Electric Vrt Rgb Posa
Two Sonepar USA Distributors to Merge
Brook operates three branches in and around Chicago, while Minneapolis-based Viking has 21 locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Jan 7th, 2020
Qwret
Imperial Dade Acquires Wagner Supply Co.
With three Texas branches, Wagner Supply is a family-owned and operated distributor of janitorial and industrial products.
Jan 6th, 2020
15
WESCO Ups Bid for Anixter
The offer improves upon WESCO's previous offer submitted Dec. 26 and looks to outbid private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 3rd, 2020
Allied
Allied Bearing Acquires Stephens-Harris
Based in Harahan, LA, Stephens-Harris Associates is an independent distributor of power transmission and conveyor equipment and services.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Power Products Acquires King Innovation 47
ECM Industries Privately Acquired
New Berlin, WI-based ECM Industries is a global manufacturer and supplier of electrical products for construction, maintenance, lighting, irrigation, landscape supply and gas utility markets.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Ad Logoa
AD Eyes Merger, New Safety Division
AD and fellow buying group SafetyNetwork are pursuing a spring 2020 merger would result in the creation of AD's only safety-dedicated division that is focused on the growth of independent distributors in the safety market.
Dec 19th, 2019
Elgi Air Compressor En05 With Air Dryer
ELGi Acquires Michigan Air Solutions
ELGI says the acquisition brings market leadership and provides it a strong presence in the US Midwest.
Dec 17th, 2019
Shimtechwer
Shimtech Acquires Fastener Technology Corp.
FTC is a North Hollywood-based supplier of high-strength specialty fasteners for commercial and military aerospace applications.
Dec 17th, 2019
Rawson Icd An Eriks Company Eriksbluea
Rawson, Industrial Controls Announce United Brand
Separately, Industrial Controls introduced a new business unit, ICD Building Automation, focused on helping commercial building owners and managers improve day-to-day operations and IoT applications.
Dec 16th, 2019
Ar 181009616daf
Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Keller Electrical
The acquisition is OTP's fifth in 2019.
Dec 16th, 2019
0
Episerver Acquires Insite Software
Customer-centric digital experience provider Episerver gains a well-known provider of digital commerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors.
Dec 16th, 2019
Ahb Logo 4 Color Tagasdf
AHB Tooling & Machinery Acquires Tool-Craft Supply
AHB customers now have access to the custom cutting tools for which Roseville, MI-based Tool-Craft has become known.
Dec 16th, 2019
Metalex Logo Newa
Jason Industries Sells Metalex Business
Metalex is a Chicago-area manufacturer of expanded metal, perforated metal, perforated tubes, spiral tubes, filter mesh, grating and architectural metal.
Dec 16th, 2019
Lane Cat
Lane Supply Acquires Compressed Air Technologies
Denver-based Lane is a distributor primarily of consumable industrial products including tapes, abrasives, adhesives, packaging, jan/san and protective film.
Dec 12th, 2019