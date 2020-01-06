In Stock Parts Acquires Fellow Power Trans. Distributor Mar-Dustrial Sales

Fort Smith, AR-based In Stock Parts has purchased the majority of the inventory of Falk couplings and gear reducers from Portland, OR-based Mar-Dustrial Sales at a recent auction.

Jan 6th, 2020
Drew Hansen (left), general manager of Mar-Dustrial Sales, and Joshua Hopkins, president of In Stock Parts, seal the deal.
Business Wire

FORT SMITH, AR — Industrial parts supplier In Stock Parts, Inc. announces that it has acquired a majority of the inventory of Falk couplings and Falk gear reducers from Mar-Dustrial Sales, Inc. at a recent auction in Portland, OR. Mar-Dustrial has served as a supplier of high-quality power transmission products to the mining, and pulp and paper industries of the Pacific Northwest since 1947. Subsequent to the auction, In Stock Parts acquired intellectual property from the company including the Mar-Dustrial name, the company’s website, and its customer and inventory databases.

“We are extremely pleased to hand over the Mar-Dustrial name and the reputation for service and quality products it represents to In Stock Parts, Inc.,” said Drew Hansen, general manager of Mar-Dustrial Sales, Inc. “No other interested parties offered the depth of experience, resources, and inventory to deliver the experience our customers have come to expect over the last 70 years.”

“This purchase complements our broad inventory of couplings and gear reducers, which is already one of the largest in the country,” said Joshua Hopkins, president of In Stock Parts. “We look forward to serving Mar-Dustrial’s customers and continuing to provide them with the extraordinary level of service that is the Mar-Dustrial legacy. ”

Mar-Dustrial Sales, Inc. of Portland, OR first opened its doors in 1947 serving the commercial shipping and fishing industries with a broad line of products including fluid sealing products, valves and deck equipment. The company expanded in the 1970s to serve the pulp and paper industry, and was a leading distributor of Falk Corporation couplings and speed reducers serving the Pacific Northwest.

Headquartered in Fort Smith, AR, In Stock Parts, Inc. was established in 2012 and has since been helping customers in the sawmill, pulp and paper, mining and other industries with their gearbox and other power transmission needs in North and South America. The company maintains an extensive inventory of gear reducers, electric motors, motor controls, as well as bearings and power transmission products. In Stock Parts is an authorized build center and distributor for Sumitomo gear reducers, and is also an authorized distributor for Baldor, Teco-Westinghouse, WEG, Rexnord PT Select, HKK chain, Lovejoy, Dichtomatik, Climax Metal Products and other well-known manufacturers.

