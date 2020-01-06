Foodservice/JanSan Distributor Imperial Dade Acquires Wagner Supply Company

With three Texas branches, Wagner Supply is a family-owned and operated distributor of janitorial and industrial products.

Jan 6th, 2020
JERSEY CITY, NJ and ODESSA, TX — Imperial Dade, a distributor of disposable foodservice and janitorial supplies, announced Monday the acquisition of Wagner Supply Company. The acquisition strengthens Imperial Dade’s Texas presence while enhancing the company’s differentiated value proposition to customers in the region. The transaction represents the 26th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Header LogoWith branches in Odessa, Lubbock, and Wichita Falls, TX, Wagner Supply Company is a family-owned and operated distributor of janitorial and industrial products.

"With nearly 40 years of experience serving the West Texas market, the company has built a strong, durable reputation for providing quality products and a high level of personal customer service," Imperial Dade stated of Wagner. "By leveraging Imperial Dade’s platform and existing Texas presence, Wagner Supply Company customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an expanded offering of products and solutions."

“The Wagner family’s strong customer relationships and reputation for providing high-quality customer service makes the business a great addition to the Imperial Dade family,” said Robert Tillis. “We are excited to increase our presence in Texas and look forward to partnering with the Wagner family to capitalize on the many growth opportunities that we see ahead for the business,” said Jason Tillis.

Imperial Dade Horizontal RgbFounded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 40,000 customers across the United States and Puerto Rico. Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the disposable food service and janitorial supplies industry.

“Imperial Dade’s reputation and family-oriented culture align well with our own philosophy and values," said Paul Wagner, CEO of Wagner Supply. "We are excited for the opportunity to expand our business and better serve our customers as part of the Imperial Dade platform."

