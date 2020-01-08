Imperial Dade Completes 2nd Acquisition This Week, Adds American Paper & Plastics

The news comes two days after the foodservice and janitorial products distributor announced the addition of Wagner Supply Company.

Jan 8th, 2020
JERSEY CITY, NJ and CITY of INDUSTRY, CA — Imperial Dade, a distributor of disposable foodservice and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of American Paper & Plastics (APP). The acquisition strengthens Imperial Dade’s California presence while enhancing the company’s differentiated value proposition to customers in the region. The transaction represents the 27th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

It marks Imperial's second closed acquisition this week, following the company's Jan. 6 announced addition of janitorial and industrial supplies distributor Wagner Supply Company.

Headquartered in City of Industry, CA, American Paper & Plastics is a distributor of foodservice and janitorial products owned and operated by Daniel Emrani, CEO of American Paper and Plastics. With nearly 40 years of experience serving the California market, the company has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breadth of products, and high level of customer service. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market-leading platform and California presence, American Paper and Plastics customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"APP’s strong reputation and track record of outstanding customer service make the company a great addition to the Imperial Dade family," Tillis said. "We are excited to grow our presence in California and look forward to partnering with Daniel and his team to capitalize on the many growth opportunities that we see ahead for the business."

"Imperial Dade’s commitment to customer service aligns well with our own philosophy and values," Emrani added. "I am excited for the opportunity to partner with Bob and Jason to further grow our business and better serve our customers as part of the Imperial Dade platform."

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 45,000 customers across the United States and Puerto Rico.

