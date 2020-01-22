Ohio Transmission Corp. Grows Repair Offerings, Adds Laron Inc.

Arizona-based Laron providesmechanical and electrical motor repair service to the Southwest US.

Mike Hockett
Jan 22nd, 2020
Ohio Transmission

Ohio TransmissionAbout announcing five acquisitions in 2019, Ohio Transmission Corporation doesn't appear to be slowing down. The company — which owns OTP Industrial Solutions, was No. 26 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List — announced Tuesday that it has acquired Laron, Inc., a provider of mechanical and electrical motor repair and engineering solutions to the US Southwest.

LaronBased in Kingman, AZ, Laron has more than 140,000-square-feet of shop space, with large-scale machining, fabrication and repair capabilities. The company also has repair facilities in Phoenix, Salt Lake City and a sales and field service office in Tucson.

"This acquisition is an important part of our rapidly evolving repair and engineering services capabilities,” said Matt Piatt, chief operating officer of OTC. "Along with the recent acquisition of Keller Electrical, the addition of Laron further enhances our overall service offering and expands our regional footprint in the Southwest."

OTP said Laron will continue to operate under its brand name and with current local management, including CEO Glenn Thoroughman, president Larry Tree, COO John Hansen, CFO Gary Maclay, and a team of general managers. Laron will operate as a division of OTP Industrial Solutions, providing Laron with access to OTP’s product and service offerings and resources while expanding OTP’s service offerings.

Ohio Transmission Corp. is a distributor of mechanical power transmission equipment and pumps. Along with Keller Electrical, Ohio Transmission Corp.'s other 2019 acquisitions included Pumps, Parts & Service (Charlotte, NC); Furey Filter & Pump (Germantown, WI); PSI Engineering (Burnsville, MN); and Filter and Coating Technology (Grand Rapids, MI). Those followed two acquisitions in 2018, three in 2017 and three in 2016.

