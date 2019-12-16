Ohio Transmission Corp. Expands Southwest Footprint, Acquires Keller Electrical

The acquisition is OTP's fifth in 2019.

Mike Hockett
Dec 16th, 2019
Ar 181009616daf

Columbus, OH-based industrial distributor OTP Industrial Solutions — which was No. 26 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List and does business as Ohio Transmission Corporation — announced Monday that it has acquired Phoenix-based Keller Electrical. Terms were not disclosed for the deal, which closed Dec. 9.

Keller Electrical Industries Owler 20160227 070001 OriginalWith an additional sales and field service office in Tuscon, AZ, Keller Electrical is an infrastructure services provider of motor repairs and services, controls manufacturing, electrical design/build, electrical and mechanical field services, and product sales. They cater primarily to industrial and municipal sectors.

The acquisition allows Ohio Transmission Corp. to gain entry into the Southwest industrial services market and expand its value-added services offering.

“Keller Electrical was founded in 1982 and has grown to become a leading service provider in the southwestern United States,” Ohio Transmission Corp. president and CEO Philip Derrow. “This further expands our regional footprint into the southwestern United States and adds almost 120 new associates to our OTC family. We are humbled to have the opportunity to provide a great new home for them.”

Keller Electrical has field service capabilities spanning the US Southwest and Mexico. Founded in 1982 with 11 employees, Keller has grown to become a service provider for electric motor repair, custom electrical controls, fabrication, engineering and equipment field service, installation and maintenance. Its customers represent a wide range of industries, including water and wastewater, mining, aggregate and cement, power generation, agriculture and manufacturing industries.

Ar 181009616The acquisition boosts Ohio Transmission Corp.'s footprint to 46 locations throughout the US Southwest, South, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast, in addition to 22 service shops — powered by approximately 1,200 employees.

“We are pleased to welcome Keller Electrical to the OTC Family,” said Matt Piatt, Ohio Transmission Corp. COO. “Keller’s capabilities and geographic location are perfect complements to our Crimson Electric motor repair facility in South Carolina and provide a more complete service offering for all of our customers.”

Keller Electrical will continue to operate under its name and with current local management, including Cody Eslick, senior vice president of operations, and Jim Everson, senior vice president and CFO, both of whom will continue to lead the team. As a division of OTP Industrial Solutions, Keller Electrical will have access to OTC’s vast product and service offerings and resources.

“This acquisition is an important part of our rapidly expanding repair and engineering services capabilities,” said Rob Webb, president of OTP Industrial Solutions. “They also share our commitment to be the best service provider we can be and to provide our customers with a one-stop solution and high-quality products and services.”

The acquisition marks the fifth for OTP in 2019. Previous purchases this year include: Pumps, Parts & Service; Furey Filter & Pump; PSI Engineering; and Filter and Coating Technology.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Metalex Logo Newa
Jason Industries Sells Metalex Business
Metalex is a Chicago-area manufacturer of expanded metal, perforated metal, perforated tubes, spiral tubes, filter mesh, grating and architectural metal.
Dec 16th, 2019
Lane Cat
Lane Supply Acquires Compressed Air Technologies
Denver-based Lane is a distributor primarily of consumable industrial products including tapes, abrasives, adhesives, packaging, jan/san and protective film.
Dec 12th, 2019
Anixter
Anixter in Talks with 2nd Potential Buyer
CEO Bill Galvin confirmed in an email to employees that a second party is interested in buying the electrical and security products distributor.
Dec 12th, 2019
318493 106405719469114 466752395 N
Habasit Acquires S. Korea Distribution Partners
Namil Belt Industrial Co. and Korea Belt Services now consolidate as one company under the Habasit Korea umbrella.
Dec 11th, 2019
Macomb Richburg
PVF Distributor The Macomb Group Acquires Richburg Supply Company
Sterling Heights, MI-based The Macomb Group has acquired fellow PVF distributor Smith Metal & Supply, which does business as Richburg Supply Company.
Dec 6th, 2019
Kinggagea
Marsh Bellofram Sells King-Gage to NOSHOK
King-Gage markets application-specific solutions for level measurement, inventory tank gauging and compressed air filtration o the chemical, industrial, offshore, marine and food & beverage industries.
Dec 5th, 2019
1 Yt Xb L Rqriq X Kqu P Col Nifgwer
Winsupply Acquires MN-Based Pumps Supplier Industrial Equipment & Parts
Industrial Equipment & Parts provides heavy industrial pumps, and value-added parts and services to customers in the Upper Midwest.
Dec 4th, 2019
Pi Per
PIP to Buy Boss Manufacturing's Gloves, Boots and Rainwear Business
Boss, with operations dating back to 1893, has been a supplier of work gloves and PPE to both the consumer and industrial markets.
Nov 26th, 2019
Bishop Logo Name Side Inverse Url Red Biga
SBP's Bishop Lifting Products Acquires Louisiana Crane & Electrical Services
The SBP Holdings Subsidiary adds a regional manufacturer of overhead cranes and mechanical handling solutions.
Nov 13th, 2019
Total Safety Logo Horizontala
Total Safety Acquires Pacific Coast Tool to Expand Power Utility Segment
Pac Coast will operate and be integrated under Total Safety’s specialty distribution business unit, which operates under the S&S Supplies and Solutions brand that Total Safety acquired this past summer.
Nov 8th, 2019
Hunt Valveasdf
Hunt Valve Company Acquires Pima Valve
Salem, OH-based Hunt Valve, which specializes in valve engineering and production serving the U.S. Navy and industrial customers, has acquired Chandler, AZ-based Pima Valve.
Nov 7th, 2019
Triad Technologies
Fluid Power Distributor Triad Technologies Privately Acquired by Shorehill Capital
Headquartered in Vandalia, OH, Triad is a value-added distributor of industrial fluid power and automation solutions.
Nov 7th, 2019
Sure Werxer
SureWerx USA Acquires Sure Foot Corporation
North Dakota-based Sure Foot is the company behind the Due North brand of winter traction aids, among others.
Nov 5th, 2019
Collins Pipe
Collins Pipe & Supply Acquires International Valve and Instrument Corp.
Adding Springfield, MA-based IVI allows Collins to enter the full-service pressure relief valve testing and repair market.
Nov 1st, 2019