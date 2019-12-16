Ohio Transmission Corp. Expands Southwest Footprint, Acquires Keller Electrical

Columbus, OH-based industrial distributor OTP Industrial Solutions — which was No. 26 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List and does business as Ohio Transmission Corporation — announced Monday that it has acquired Phoenix-based Keller Electrical. Terms were not disclosed for the deal, which closed Dec. 9.

With an additional sales and field service office in Tuscon, AZ, Keller Electrical is an infrastructure services provider of motor repairs and services, controls manufacturing, electrical design/build, electrical and mechanical field services, and product sales. They cater primarily to industrial and municipal sectors.

The acquisition allows Ohio Transmission Corp. to gain entry into the Southwest industrial services market and expand its value-added services offering.

“Keller Electrical was founded in 1982 and has grown to become a leading service provider in the southwestern United States,” Ohio Transmission Corp. president and CEO Philip Derrow. “This further expands our regional footprint into the southwestern United States and adds almost 120 new associates to our OTC family. We are humbled to have the opportunity to provide a great new home for them.”

Keller Electrical has field service capabilities spanning the US Southwest and Mexico. Founded in 1982 with 11 employees, Keller has grown to become a service provider for electric motor repair, custom electrical controls, fabrication, engineering and equipment field service, installation and maintenance. Its customers represent a wide range of industries, including water and wastewater, mining, aggregate and cement, power generation, agriculture and manufacturing industries.

The acquisition boosts Ohio Transmission Corp.'s footprint to 46 locations throughout the US Southwest, South, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast, in addition to 22 service shops — powered by approximately 1,200 employees.

“We are pleased to welcome Keller Electrical to the OTC Family,” said Matt Piatt, Ohio Transmission Corp. COO. “Keller’s capabilities and geographic location are perfect complements to our Crimson Electric motor repair facility in South Carolina and provide a more complete service offering for all of our customers.”

Keller Electrical will continue to operate under its name and with current local management, including Cody Eslick, senior vice president of operations, and Jim Everson, senior vice president and CFO, both of whom will continue to lead the team. As a division of OTP Industrial Solutions, Keller Electrical will have access to OTC’s vast product and service offerings and resources.

“This acquisition is an important part of our rapidly expanding repair and engineering services capabilities,” said Rob Webb, president of OTP Industrial Solutions. “They also share our commitment to be the best service provider we can be and to provide our customers with a one-stop solution and high-quality products and services.”

The acquisition marks the fifth for OTP in 2019. Previous purchases this year include: Pumps, Parts & Service; Furey Filter & Pump; PSI Engineering; and Filter and Coating Technology.